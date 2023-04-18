Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Olé olé is all I can say about La Gordita!’

With the two ladies behind the fab Las Tapas de Lola at the helm, our critic couldn’t wait to try their new spot La Gordita

“This could become Dublin’s Spanish quarter,” said my fashionista friend to owners Anna Cabrera and Vanessa Murphy as we arrived at their new Spanish bodega, La Gordita (the little fat one). Ten years ago, the duo, who are partners in business and in life, opened Las Tapas de Lola on Wexford Street, which went on to be one of Dublin’s busiest and buzziest spots.