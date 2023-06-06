Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Great buzz, great food and great service’ at Osteria Lucio
You can’t hang all your hopes on the Michelin man, says our critic as she visits Ross Lewis’s more casual eatery
Lucinda O'Sullivan
What does a chef do when he’s achieved what is regarded by many in the industry as the zenith of his career — a Michelin star? Well, of course, first of all he basks in the limelight for a while, but then it’s back to the stove and the drawing board. The pressure begins to rise and maintaining that star can become a slog — year after year, kowtowing to the rubber tyre man’s whims; the chef becoming a prisoner of his success.