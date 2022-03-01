Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Absolutely superb’ — chef Stephen McArdle’s Kilkenny venture, Barrows Keep

With a culinary background that goes back to Paul Rankin’s Roscoff in Belfast, plus One Pico and Chapter One in Dublin, you know you’re in for something good when Stephen McArdle is at the stove. With an incredible eye for detail, there are no short cuts with this man. Add sommelier Morgan VanderKamer — who is President of the Irish Guild of Sommeliers — and you have an alliance made in heaven.

As you can gather, I’ve had McArdle’s food on more than one occasion — in Dublin, when he had his restaurant The Arch Bistro in Churchtown, followed by Stanley’s of St Andrew’s Street. After that, with rising rents in a city dominated by the big boys, he took to the country, initially relocating beside the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh, before finding his ideal location in Thomastown.

Duncannon crab cake, sweet corn succotash & aioli at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Barrows Keep is set in a spacious, airy building near the back entrance to Mount Juliet Estate. This space was once home to Hudson’s, which I reviewed way back in 2003 commenting on the house wine being expensive at €24! With a front-room bar and bright, almost-conservatory-type room with an open kitchen to the rear, it’s a very comfortable place to be.

We arrived for Sunday lunch, feeling really hungry and wanting everything on the menu. Wonderful breads — black olive focaccia with olive oil and a divine treacle bread with sea-salted butter — arrived promptly to keep us at bay while we made more realistic decisions about the menu.

‘In The Beginning’ included duck rillettes with apple butter and buttermilk roll, while organic purple broccoli and baby beets were paired with goat’s cheese and hazelnuts.

We had Atlantic prawns (€12) in an aromatic spiced escabeche with jalapeños, while plumptuous, delicious, golf-ball-size Duncannon crab cakes (€12) were served on a base of sweetcorn succotash and aioli, and sprinkled with the distinctive fabulous caviar from Mag Kirwan’s nearby GoatsbridgeTrout Farm.

‘And Then’ (€21-€24) included fillet of cod with purple broccoli and organic baby leek, while duck breast was teamed with charred carrots, spinach and pepper sauce. Mary had gnocchi (€21), which, Morgan told us, were individually hand-rolled by Stephen. The master’s touch produced a superb dish incorporating wild mushrooms and January king cabbage in a tarragon sauce. Tarragon is something you don’t see widely used nowadays. It’s a lovely herb — one I used to have in my garden.

Atlantic prawns & green pepper escabeche at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

I had the roast rib of beef (€24), and, let me tell you, my mouth was watering as I peered through the open kitchen window at the large joint being carved in generous rolled tranches. Absolutely superb, it was rare and tender as could be. I’m not a Yorkshire pudding fan, but it was there, as were delicious organic charred sweet carrots, leek and purple broccoli, roast potatoes, gravy and horseradish galore.

‘An Ending’ (€7/€8) included warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice-cream, honeycomb and caramel sauce; a selection of sorbets; and crème brûlée with pistachio shortbread. There was also a cheeseboard with quince and crackers (€14) but we wound up sharing a smashing brown bread ice-cream, which was served with a little jug of Baileys to pour over (€8).

Brown bread ice-cream with Baileys at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

We were driving, so we couldn’t do justice to Morgan’s terrific wine list. The entry level of her wines by the bottle is €25, with many being available by the glass also, along with some expert advice. So, with just a glass of crisp Galician Via Arxentea Treixadura y Godello (€8.50), bottled water (€4.50) and two coffees (€5.40), our bill, with service, came to €104.94.

By the way, Via Arxentea translates as ‘the silver route’, which, for anyone interested in the Camino de Santiago to Santiago de Compostela, is the local name for the pilgrimage. You’ll also find this wine in Whelehans Wines on the N11 at Loughlinstown, which has a new wine-tasting bar that’s open every weekend.

Barrows Keep,

Marsh’s Street,

Thomastown,

Co Kilkenny.

Tel: (056) 772-4728

barrowskeep.com

lucindaosullivan.com