Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Absolutely superb’ — chef Stephen McArdle’s Kilkenny venture, Barrows Keep

Having had the chef’s food before, the critic reckoned she was in for a treat as she headed to Thomastown in Co Kilkenny

Roast rib of beef, organic vegetables at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Duncannon crab cake, sweet corn succotash &amp; aioli at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Brown bread ice-cream with Baileys at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Atlantic prawns &amp; green pepper escabeche at Barrows Keep. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand

With a culinary background that goes back to Paul Rankin’s Roscoff in Belfast, plus One Pico and Chapter One in Dublin, you know you’re in for something good when Stephen McArdle is at the stove. With an incredible eye for detail, there are no short cuts with this man. Add sommelier Morgan VanderKamer — who is President of the Irish Guild of Sommeliers — and you have an alliance made in heaven.

As you can gather, I’ve had McArdle’s food on more than one occasion — in Dublin, when he had his restaurant The Arch Bistro in Churchtown, followed by Stanley’s of St Andrew’s Street. After that, with rising rents in a city dominated by the big boys, he took to the country, initially relocating beside the River Barrow in Graiguenamanagh, before finding his ideal location in Thomastown.

