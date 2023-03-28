Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: A lot to like about Lottie’s, Domini Kemp’s new venture
Musing on the climate of closures and rising costs, our critic tried out a new spot on the scene, Lottie’s on the Rathgar Road in Dublin 6
Lucinda O'Sullivan
Rising prices across the board have been a big problem for all of us, with dire warnings for the past few months about the cost-of-living increases by way of energy bills, not to mention food prices shooting up. It’s been straight back to the Irish Mammy mantras, the butt of every Irish comedian’s jokes — ‘Turn off that immersion!’ ‘Switch off those damn lights!’ ‘No, you can’t ring your friend in Florida!’