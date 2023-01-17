| -2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: A heavenly lunch at Sea Church in East Cork’s glorious Ballycotton

Blowing off the winter cobwebs, our critic hit the road to dine in a converted church in one of the most beautifully located villages in the country

&quot;The creamy seafood chowder with home-made soda bread represented the fishing community well, being a meal in itself, packed with chunks of haddock and mussels.&quot; Lucinda O'Sullivan on her visit to Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
At Sea Church in Ballycotton, Lucinda enjoyed a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat&rsquo;s cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Part of the dining area in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork Expand
The view from Ballycotton's Sea Church, formerly St Colman&rsquo;s Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
A cosy booth in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork Expand

Close

&quot;The creamy seafood chowder with home-made soda bread represented the fishing community well, being a meal in itself, packed with chunks of haddock and mussels.&quot; Lucinda O'Sullivan on her visit to Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

"The creamy seafood chowder with home-made soda bread represented the fishing community well, being a meal in itself, packed with chunks of haddock and mussels." Lucinda O'Sullivan on her visit to Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

At Sea Church in Ballycotton, Lucinda enjoyed a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat&rsquo;s cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

At Sea Church in Ballycotton, Lucinda enjoyed a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat’s cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Part of the dining area in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

Part of the dining area in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

The view from Ballycotton's Sea Church, formerly St Colman&rsquo;s Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

The view from Ballycotton's Sea Church, formerly St Colman’s Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

A cosy booth in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

A cosy booth in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

/

"The creamy seafood chowder with home-made soda bread represented the fishing community well, being a meal in itself, packed with chunks of haddock and mussels." Lucinda O'Sullivan on her visit to Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

The East Cork fishing port of Ballycotton is one of the most beautiful villages in the country. In summertime, as you sip a glass of wine on the terrace of the clifftop Bayview Hotel while gazing out over azure waters to Ballycotton’s famous eponymous lighthouse, you could be forgiven for thinking you were in Sorrento.

In winter, however, when the dramatic swirling waters are manically menacing, it’s clear how the legendary lifeboat, Mary Stanford, having saved 122 lives on 41 rescues between 1930 to 1959, earned her position of honour — and is now set on a plinth overlooking Ballycotton Bay.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy