Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: A heavenly lunch at Sea Church in East Cork’s glorious Ballycotton

The East Cork fishing port of Ballycotton is one of the most beautiful villages in the country. In summertime, as you sip a glass of wine on the terrace of the clifftop Bayview Hotel while gazing out over azure waters to Ballycotton’s famous eponymous lighthouse, you could be forgiven for thinking you were in Sorrento.

In winter, however, when the dramatic swirling waters are manically menacing, it’s clear how the legendary lifeboat, Mary Stanford, having saved 122 lives on 41 rescues between 1930 to 1959, earned her position of honour — and is now set on a plinth overlooking Ballycotton Bay.

Her most famous rescue in February 1936 was when the LV Comet got into trouble. The Mary Stanford was out for an incredible 79 hours, with Coxswain Patrick Sliney and his crew rescuing eight people. The crew were subsequently awarded medals for their bravery.

At Sea Church in Ballycotton, Lucinda enjoyed a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat's cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

At Sea Church in Ballycotton, Lucinda enjoyed a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat's cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Ballycotton is also where the late Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury had a home for many years, and where British TV personality Vanessa Feltz now visits frequently, often singing its praises on ITV’s This Morning programme.

I’ve been a regular pilgrim to East Cork for many years, often staying at the fab Garryvoe Hotel — where, by the way, you’ll get the best Dublin Bay prawn scampi in Ireland.

On a recent visit, I drove the short distance along the coast to Ballycotton, eager to show off its attributes to my friend Carmen. Unfortunately, it was one of those days when you wouldn’t put a cat out, as they say, and the Cliff Walk was definitely out of the question, as the seas were raging and gale-force winds were blowing.

Gingerly making our way down from the higher car park in the village, we made haste to the safer environs of Sea Church for a casual lunch. This was, as its name suggests, formerly St Colman’s Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn of Creditfix, a British debt-solution company.

Here, he has transformed the old building into a community arts venue, with a restaurant to the side in the former schoolhouse. The other property I refer to is Cush, down by the pier, which I reviewed on its first night, back in February 2020.

It may have taken other critics a couple of years to discover it, but given the events of March 2020, I’m not surprised.

Sea Church offers a pretty impressive location, facing out to sea, with all angles covered by way of outdoor dining on milder days. We retreated to a cosy booth where we were looked after immediately by a very pleasant lady.

Part of the dining area in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

Part of the dining area in Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork

Hearty mains (€15-€19.90) included home-made beef or falafel burgers; a steak sandwich; fish & chips; as well as a selection of pizzas (€13-€15), but we decided to opt for two starters each.

While we took in the menus, Carmen kicked off with an Irish penicillin cocktail (€11.90), a concoction of Jameson, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, and Connemara whiskey that would put hair on your chest. I, being behind the wheel, went for a mango blast mocktail (€5.95) — a zesty mix of orange juice and mango puree.

Carmen had a creamy seafood chowder with home-made soda bread (€10.90) and it represented the fishing community well, being a meal in itself, packed with chunks of haddock and mussels. I started with a tasty baked Ardsallagh goat’s cheese tartlet (€8.90) with beetroot, glazed walnut, and a honey and balsamic glaze. We followed up with a starter portion of moules mariniere (€7.90) and a silky chicken liver pate (€7.90). Both were served with ciabatta, and both were excellent.

The view from Ballycotton's Sea Church, formerly St Colman's Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

The view from Ballycotton's Sea Church, formerly St Colman's Church of Ireland — one of two properties converted by Ballycotton native and Glasgow-based multi-millionaire Pearse Flynn. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Bracing ourselves for the wind again, we settled our bill of €60, including service, and headed off to the Ballycotton Seafood shop at Garryvoe to stock up on scallops, fresh crabmeat, salmon and hake for our Dublin freezers! That night we had a superb dinner in the Lighthouse Bistro at the Garryvoe Hotel with, of course, the Dublin Bay prawn scampi!

​Sea Church, Ballycotton, East Cork. Tel: (021) 234-0525,seachurch.ie

​lucindaosullivan.com​