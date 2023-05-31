Lucinda O’Sullivan’s Hawksmoor restaurant review: €72 for a sharing steak without a smidgeon of sauce or even a spud

Despite Hawksmoor’s stunning setting in a historic city-centre building, our critic was underwhelmed by the pricey Dublin steakhouse

"Hawksmoor, being basically all about the beef they boast of, are using, among others, the John Stone beef brand supplied by Kepak in Co Longford." Dublin Lawyer lobster flanked by creamed spinach, Chateaubriand, triple-cooked chips and Hawksmoor Caesar salad. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Starting 12 months in advance, the big guns of the PR world were in action for the Dublin opening of the British steakhouse chain, Hawksmoor. Not since The Ivy parked a flower-bedecked bus in Dawson Street in 2018 has there been so much hype —cosy pictures of farm visits; ‘sneak peek’ hard-hat tours of the premises under construction; a two-week soft opening, with a 50pc discount for those who’d registered; plus an invitational media preview dinner and drinks on opening week. Suffice to say, as a critic, I don’t accept such invitations.