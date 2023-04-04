Lucinda O’Sullivan reviews The Club at Goffs: ‘With Derry Clarke as chef de cuisine, and Sallyanne greeting the punters, it’s like winning the Grand National’
The somewhat stark outer shell of The Club at Goffs belied the thoroughbred dining experience our critic enjoyed inside
Lucinda O'Sullivan
I’m not going to lie, we were a little startled as we looked across at the elongated and featureless white building of The Club at Goffs. Resembling a school or hospital, the lack of landscaping — which is being added — probably didn’t help, but tally-ho, we said, galloping across from the car park like two eager fillies.