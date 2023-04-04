| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lucinda O’Sullivan reviews The Club at Goffs: ‘With Derry Clarke as chef de cuisine, and Sallyanne greeting the punters, it’s like winning the Grand National’

The somewhat stark outer shell of The Club at Goffs belied the thoroughbred dining experience our critic enjoyed inside

&quot;We happily took the recommendation of a sharing plate of locally produced pink and perfectly roasted Feighcullen duck, in a superb presentation of beetroot, chard and blood orange (€37 per person&quot;. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Castletownbere Scallops, Asparagus, Morels, Bisque. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
The Club at Goffs interior. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand

Close

&quot;We happily took the recommendation of a sharing plate of locally produced pink and perfectly roasted Feighcullen duck, in a superb presentation of beetroot, chard and blood orange (€37 per person&quot;. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

"We happily took the recommendation of a sharing plate of locally produced pink and perfectly roasted Feighcullen duck, in a superb presentation of beetroot, chard and blood orange (€37 per person". Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Castletownbere Scallops, Asparagus, Morels, Bisque. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Castletownbere Scallops, Asparagus, Morels, Bisque. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

The Club at Goffs interior. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

The Club at Goffs interior. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

/

"We happily took the recommendation of a sharing plate of locally produced pink and perfectly roasted Feighcullen duck, in a superb presentation of beetroot, chard and blood orange (€37 per person". Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Lucinda O’Sullivan Twitter

I’m not going to lie, we were a little startled as we looked across at the elongated and featureless white building of The Club at Goffs. Resembling a school or hospital, the lack of landscaping — which is being added — probably didn’t help, but tally-ho, we said, galloping across from the car park like two eager fillies.

Through the doors, we were relieved to find a horse of a different colour, with a discreet lobby leading straight into a bar area and, the main event, the long, narrow restaurant. Again, it’s functional in design, like an airport diner, with large booths running the length of the left side of the room. These overlook a central double row of smaller booths, and a further row of tables on the right with windows overlooking the paddocks.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy