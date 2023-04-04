Lucinda O’Sullivan reviews The Club at Goffs: ‘With Derry Clarke as chef de cuisine, and Sallyanne greeting the punters, it’s like winning the Grand National’

I’m not going to lie, we were a little startled as we looked across at the elongated and featureless white building of The Club at Goffs. Resembling a school or hospital, the lack of landscaping — which is being added — probably didn’t help, but tally-ho, we said, galloping across from the car park like two eager fillies.

Through the doors, we were relieved to find a horse of a different colour, with a discreet lobby leading straight into a bar area and, the main event, the long, narrow restaurant. Again, it’s functional in design, like an airport diner, with large booths running the length of the left side of the room. These overlook a central double row of smaller booths, and a further row of tables on the right with windows overlooking the paddocks.

There’s a posh motel feel here rather than luxury hotel. However, I don’t mean that in a negative sense.

In fact, I think it’s a great asset to the area and for those who trawl our long motorways every day of the week longing for somewhere great to eat, relax over a few drinks and maybe lay their heads for the night, in what are beautifully fitted-out bedrooms, within, metaphorically speaking, arm’s reach of Dublin. On top of that, it’s open seven days.

Expand Close Castletownbere Scallops, Asparagus, Morels, Bisque. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Castletownbere Scallops, Asparagus, Morels, Bisque. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

The French would describe The Club at Goffs as a restaurant with rooms and, make no mistake, this place will be packed to the gills with the glamorous international horsey set on race days and during the horse sales at Goffs, along with plenty of others who will come just for the cracking food from the chef dream team of Derry Clarke’s now closed L’Ecrivain, which ruled the Dublin dining scene for decades.

Chef collabs are all the rage now but to have Clarke involved as chef de cuisine, with James Sheridan as head chef, and the lovely Sallyanne Clarke greeting the punters, must be like winning the Grand National for Goffs. Not to mention hospitality operators Ray Byrne, best known for the longstanding Wineport Lodge in Athlone and Eoin Doyle for the equally longstanding BrookLodge & Macreddin Village; together, as Nhance, they have The Queens in Dalkey, Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff and REZz in Cork.

There’s an all-day Nosebag menu at The Club (12pm-5pm), with casual stalwarts from sandwiches (€8-€18) to fish and chips, burgers, tagliatelle (all €22), a rib-eye (€35) and the like. Dinner kicks off at 5pm, offering casual fine-dining at its best. Snacks (€5-€7) include ox tongue tartlet with gribiche sauce, while Kelly’s native oysters with cucumber and apple are €4 a pop or €22 for six. We could have gone for any of the attractive small plates (€15-€20), including Kilmore Quay crab or cured Clare Island salmon, but we loved our choices of beef carpaccio, Creed coffee, smoked eel, horseradish and Parmesan (€15), along with divine Castletownbere scallops (€19) with asparagus and morels in a bisque.

Mains (€33-€38) included Slaney Valley lamb rump with a sweetbread fricassee, and roast monkfish tail with mussels, but we happily took the recommendation of a sharing plate of locally produced pink and perfectly roasted Feighcullen duck, in a superb presentation of beetroot, chard and blood orange (€37 per person).

Expand Close The Club at Goffs interior. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Club at Goffs interior. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

Desserts (€15), by pastry chef Elizabeth Derby, had The Horse Choux, a confection with whiskey banana compote, hay-smoked cremeux and caramel meringue; as well as a delicious tapioca pudding. ​

The Club cheese trolley (€18) was very attractive, but we shared a fabulous gluten-free Valrhona chocolate dessert with orange, praline anglaise and coffee ice-cream.

They had non-alcoholic wines too at €6 per glass and €30 per bottle for the sparkling versions. We tasted the Noughty Sparkling, and the Noughty Sparkling Rosé, which were excellent and give you the feeling of being ‘at the party’. Besides our Noughty samples, we also had a glass of Blackrock Cabernet Sauvignon (€8) for my friend, while I had a glass of Bodegas Torres Natureo 0.0 (€6).

With service included, our bill came to €148.50. A winner alright!

​The Club at Goffs,

Kill, Co Kildare

Tel: (1800) 600-300

clubhotel.ie

lucindaosullivan.com

Read More

​