Lucinda O’Sullivan restaurant review: Bossa nova, baby! You’ll leave Cork's new cocktail bar and restaurant in good spirits

With mixologist extraordinaire Andy Ferreira and Hotel Isaacs’ Richard Evans involved, the Latin American-style Paladar on Bridge Street is cocktail heaven

Nuestra guacamole with sour cream, pico de gallo and gluten-free cassava crackers at Paladar. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
Nuestra guacamole, in front, served with sour cream, pico de gallo and gluten-free cassava crackers; behind, a deep-fried empanadada. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan Expand
The interior of Paladar, a Latin American-style cocktail bar and restaurant on Bridge Street in Cork Expand
Paladar Cork — &quot;Cocktails were being shaken, a foot-tapping bossa nova was playing, and you could disappear into one of the snug side booths facing the bar and stay there forever.&quot; Expand
&quot;I went for an old favourite, a great Caipirinha of Fuba Cachaca, with lime and sugar, while my friend Mary had a non-alcoholic Mojito (€8.50).&quot; Expand

Nuestra guacamole with sour cream, pico de gallo and gluten-free cassava crackers at Paladar. Photo: Lucinda O'Sullivan

In recent times, what with all the problems of rising costs and staff shortages, we’ve seen a number of restaurants deciding to fold their tents, and it really is a shame. These are all creative, hard-working people and hopefully they’ll reappear in due course. That said, it’s not all doom and gloom, because restaurants are also opening apace. Indeed, in the past few weeks, I’ve struggled to decide which new spot to review next.

This week’s offering involved a whip down the M8 to Cork, to Paladar, a Latin American-style cocktail bar and restaurant on Bridge Street. Being the little sibling of one of Cork’s best bars, it naturally piqued my interest. Its big brother, Cask, is just around the corner on MacCurtain Street and operates under the umbrella of Richard Evans’ Hotel Isaacs.

