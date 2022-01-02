Lucinda O’Sullivan: Good food but a mixed experience at buzzy new Dublin restaurant Six by Nico

They didn’t quite decorate a bus and take it around the streets of Dublin, as did their neighbour, The Ivy, when it launched in 2018, but the new Six by Nico probably had the biggest PR push in advance of its opening since Covid-19 arrived, including wanting to transport me by ‘executive car’ to and from their Belfast branch for lunch and “the chance to meet Nico”. Don’t worry, as a critic, I don’t go to ‘openings’ or ‘closings’, nor do I sup the soup before they open their doors. So, it was ‘thanks, but no thanks’ for the offer of an interview opportunity.

Six by Nico is a Glasgow-based restaurant chain led by Scottish-Italian chef director Nico Simeone, whose opening in Dublin, the first outside the UK, brings the number of restaurants in the group to nine. The concept involves six-course tasting menus, which change every six weeks. Six — geddit?

Apart from the long-time Marco Pierre White restaurants, in collaboration with the Fitzpatrick family, and The Ivy — which is still ‘on probation’ after a lot of bad publicity over staff issues — Dublin diners have seen off most of the fabulous celebrity chefs that arrived from across the water full of bravado, including Gordon Ramsay at the Ritz-Carlton Powerscourt, the late Gary Rhodes with his white elephant D7 in Capel Street, and Jean-Christophe Novelli at La Stampa. Indeed, Six by Nico has taken over the premises of Le Pain Quotidien, another import, which became toast here last year, with liquidators appointed to sweep up the crumbs.

And so, weeks ahead of opening, I made my anonymous online booking for Six — but as it got closer to the day, it began to feel as if things weren’t going as smoothly as they had hoped. I got an email advising that there’d been a delay with their alcohol licence but I could bring a bottle with no corkage charge. I replied immediately saying that, in that case, I’d prefer to move my visit forward from 7pm to 5pm, but two days on I still had no reply.

I phoned to investigate and was transferred to an operator in Scotland who said they were so busy that they didn’t always have time to answer emails immediately. Unfortunately, this coincided with a lot of bad publicity for their Liverpool branch, which had recently received a zero-star food-hygiene rating after a visit from Liverpool Council inspectors. Anyway, my reservation was finally changed, as requested, but not without letting me know that it took “a lot of moving tables around”.

The day came and, on my arrival with my friend Miriam, neither of us were asked for our Covid certs. We had a nice table, but it did feel quite crowded later.

The opening menu was The Chipper at €45, available also as a veggie version; they’d cleverly orchestrated each course with similar-looking dishes. We had one of each, both starting with Chips & Cheese — one chunky chip with bowls of goat’s cheese espuma. This was followed respectively by monkfish scampi and cauliflower beignet, both tasty and both with dill emulsion, sauce gribiche, peas and a beurre blanc. Course No 3 was steak pie with beef shin, and a root vegetable pie, both of which were served with burnt onion ketchup and mushroom duxelles. No 4 was cod and halloumi, served with confit fennel, samphire, house sauce, beer emulsion and scraps. No 5 was smoked sausage, a trio of pork with black pudding, apple, salt-baked celeriac and choucroute; the veggie version consisted of sweet potato, feta spinach cannelloni, apple and salt-baked celeriac.

“I can’t wait for the Deep-Fried Mars Bar,” said Miriam, of the famous Scottish cholesterol clogger. Was it worth waiting for? Yes! We downed it in a flash, with a coffee, as the waitress had told us, 20 minutes before our time was up, that there was a party waiting to take our table.

Oh yes, the credit card machine wasn’t working and we were told they’d ring next day to take payment. At the time of writing, two days later, I’ve had no call. I suppose I’d better ring Scotland.

Our bill, sans service or wine, with water (€3.50), double espresso (€5), and a charity levy (€2), came to €100.50.

Six by Nico, 1 Molesworth Place, Dublin 2. Tel: (01) 525-5919; sixbynico.co.uk

