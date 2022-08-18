| 19.5°C Dublin

Linnane’s Lobster Bar review: ‘I can’t help but feeling it’s missing a trick in not offering a wider range of seafood and presenting its food in a more modern way’

Our food critic samples high-quality yet relatively affordable seafood by the Burren's Flaggy Shore

Linnane&rsquo;s Lobster Bar in Co Clare which overlooks the water Expand

Linnane’s Lobster Bar in Co Clare which overlooks the water

Katy McGuinness

It’s hard to surpass a meal of oysters and lobster eaten outdoors within sight of the sea on a sunny day. One of the quintessential joys of the Irish summer, this simple pleasure has never been a cheap one — you can cut costs by shucking the oysters and cooking the lobster yourself — but in Co Clare, on the edge of the Burren, the institution that is Linnane’s keeps things relatively affordable compared to some others.

Mid-afternoon a few weeks back, we turn up without a reservation and are lucky enough to nab the last empty table on the terrace outside. The other customers are a mix of locals and tourists. There’s a man from Alabama on a genealogy trip who is talking so loudly everyone in the restaurant leaves with a comprehensive insight into his Irish roots. Everyone involved in hospitality says the exchange rate means there are more Americans around this summer than for many years. It’s like the good old days.

