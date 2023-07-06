Lady Helen restaurant review: ‘If you want to splash the cash, this €160 nine-course Michelin-star tasting menu is a worthy contender for your euro’
Our critic enjoys the textures and flavours at the Mount Juliet Estate’s fine-dining Lady Helen
Lady Helen McCalmont was a flat-racing and National Hunt enthusiast who built the stud farm at Ballylinch across the river from her home at Mount Juliet in 1910 and went on to win both the Irish Grand National and the Galway Plate in 1933 with her champion horse, Red Park.