La Gordita restaurant review: ‘Las Tapas de Lola’s sophisticated big sister is serving up superb Spanish food — but at a tasty price point’

Our critic is impressed by the handsome dining room and exciting menu, but prices may elicit a sharp intake of breath

It’s been — er — at least a month since a restaurant opening was as hotly anticipated as La Gordita’s, which had been tantalising its followers with social media updates of its agonisingly slow (courtesy of some ‘surprises’ during the building process) progress from conception to birth. Located in what was Gerry’s on Montague Street, it’s a sibling, a more sophisticated older sister, to the popular Las Tapas De Lola around the corner on Camden Street.