Keshk restaurant review: ‘It’s busy and buzzy but the food at this popular BYOB haunt feels like it’s stuck in a time warp’

The dated offering in this Middle Eastern favourite on Dublin’s Mespil Road fails to impress our critic

Keshk on Dublin&rsquo;s Mespil Road has been a hit with diners since its opening in 2009. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Katy McGuinness

It’s a rugby Saturday — Leinster are playing at home and have just seen off the French upstarts — and Upper Baggot Street, the stretch between Pembroke Road and the bridge, is busy.

It looks very different to the way it did in the Nevill Johnson photos which filmmaker Alan Gilsenan uses to such good effect in his Ghosts of Baggotonia, the name coined by writer Brendan Lynch for the area as it was in the late 1940s and 1950s.

