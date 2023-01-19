Kai restaurant review: ‘The food is simple, unpretentious and underpinned by impeccable sourcing. I wish there was somewhere like this in Dublin’

Last year The World’s 50 Best launched a new ‘Discovery’ list and there were some raised eyebrows at the inclusion of Jess and David Murphy’s Kai, as the restaurant has been in business since 2011 and is already firmly on the radar of restaurant goers. But the main list (with, confusingly, a 100 entries) doesn’t include any Irish restaurants at all, so perhaps we should be grateful for these crumbs of acknowledgement rather than carping. (The ‘Discovery’ list also features other little-known Irish establishments such as Chapter One, Aimsir and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud.)

I’m writing this at the end of the week in which René Redzepi announced that Noma in Copenhagen would close as a restaurant at the end of 2024. Fine dining is increasingly unsustainable, when the actual cost of producing a meal to that exacting standard is added up — a cost which should include paying the people who make the food a salary and benefits allowing them to have a decent standard of living rather than relying on unpaid labour, a common practice in high-end restaurants — the price to the customer reaches a level few can afford.

In the way that there are certain products, such as blood diamonds, or foods such as foie gras, that an increasing number of people won’t buy for moral reasons, I think we are approaching the point where some people — even those who can afford to — won’t eat in restaurants which are not sustainable in every sense, and will vote with their feet. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out in Ireland.

Kai holds a Michelin Green Star in acknowledgement of its sustainable practices, and a Bib Gourmand, in recognition of being a ‘friendly establishment serving good food at moderate prices’. I haven’t eaten here for a few years but in the dog days of early January, with Galway’s rain at a biblical level, I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather be tucked away of a Wednesday evening than here. Jess’s food is simple and unpretentious — there are rarely more than three elements to a dish — underpinned by impeccable sourcing.

Tasting menus are the default option in so many of the restaurants I’ve visited over the last year, so it’s refreshing to find Kai sticking to its straightforward starter, main course and dessert formula, with five choices for each.

We begin with Niamh’s crab with the prettiest speckled castelfranco leaves and roe, which I’m assuming is from Goatsbridge, although they are not name checked on the menu. The crab is ‘Niamh’s’ crab because, Jess tells me later, it comes from Niamh and Bertie on Inis Mór who fish for the crab and send it over on the cargo ship for Jess and her team to collect from the docks. It’s lightly dressed and hidden away inside the pale green and red leaves, a secret waiting to be revealed. The dish is fresh and balanced, with gorgeous bursts of flavour from the roe. Pickled mussels, served cold with little dabs of aioli, are equally good, accompanied by a paprika-spiced sobrassada spread on a small tranche of crunchy toast.

A main course of scallops — at least six caramelised beauties — with burnt butter cauliflower and aioli is more simple perfection. The dish looks generous, and tastes luxurious. I’m a sucker for remoulade, so I order the pork Milanese which comes with it. The celeriac is nicely crunchy and the dressing nicely mustardy and not too mayonnaise-y, so it’s a winner. The pork — a boneless free-range chop flattened, crumbed and fried — comes with a wedge of burnt lemon to squeeze over the meat. The first few bites are great, but then the experience becomes a little monotone, a salsa verde might have helped things.

We finish by sharing a good pistachio and polenta cake served with a whipped mascarpone and slices of blood orange, my first of the season and so cheering on the plate.

Jess is not in the kitchen on the night of our visit — she turns out to be en route to New Zealand to see her family for the first time in three years, which is as good an excuse as any — but in her place are Ashley Gribben (whose food I reviewed earlier this year when she had Ash at Pots in Ennistymon, now sadly closed) Katherine Grace and Michael McManus. I’m happy to report the team is doing a fine job in the boss’s absence.

The bill, with two glasses of wine and a kombucha, a delicious blackcurrant and lemon geranium combination specially made for the restaurant by local company All About Kombucha, comes to €127.50 before service. “I wish there was somewhere like this in Dublin,” says my daughter at the end of our meal. I do too.

Kai, 22 Sea Road, Galway. kairestaurant.ie

Budget

During the day, Kai is a cafe and you can drop in for cake, coffee and simple lunches.

Blowout

A three-course dinner for two could cost €124 before drinks and service.

The rating

9/10 food

8/10 ambience

8/10 value

25/30