Hitting the road for the holidays? Lucinda O’Sullivan has 12 of the best spots to take a breather
It’s so good to be able to hit the road again, says our critic, who has chosen 12 wonderful cafes and restaurants around the country at which to stop off and enjoy the best food our local producers and chefs have to offer
1. BLACKROCK COTTAGE This restaurant is nestled in a cleverly restored 200-year-old cottage overlooking Galway’s iconic Blackrock Diving Tower at Salthill. Executive chef Martin O’Donnell has them queuing out the door for his Croissant Benny (€12.50) and duck fat potato rosti (€13), not to mention the amazing, luscious, vanilla-custard-filled choux croustillant that was gobbled by one of my pals. It’s the hip, hot place to see and be seen in the City of the Tribes this summer. Instagram: @blackrock_cottage See blackrockcottage.ie