Hawksmoor restaurant review: ‘Great steak and killer cocktails in Dublin’s buzziest dining room – but €130 for a prime rib may be too costly for some’

Our food critic is impressed by the food and friendly service at this stylish new restaurant

I first ate in the original Hawksmoor in Spitalfields back in the mid 2000s. Will Beckett and Huw Gott had taken over a former Turkish restaurant with a charcoal grill and named their first steakhouse after Nicholas Hawksmoor, architect of the landmark Christ Church nearby. Until then, steakhouses in London had shouty red signage and were only for out-of-towners, but Hawksmoor felt classy from the outset, having more in common with the low-lit temples to meat, the Peter Lugers and Keens, of New York. I ate in other Hawksmoors subsequently and liked the way the interiors suited the personality of each individual building rather than being plucked from a corporate lookbook. The steaks were always good.