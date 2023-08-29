From a seven-course tasting menu to a breakfast of eggs royale: Lucinda O’Sullivan’s love letter to Ireland’s gourmet capital, Kinsale

Man Friday, The Old Bank, the Wednesday Market, The Bulman, Koko, Saint Francis Provisions and Rare restaurant in Blue Haven all tickle the taste buds in this culinary wonderland, as well as food trucks and tasty pit stops galore

I suppose this is really a love letter to Kinsale, a place I’ve been having an affair with since I was 18 years old. In comparison to Dublin then, Kinsale was exotic and romantic to a young girl on her first weekend away with a gang of pals. From its narrow streets to its history of the Spanish invasion in 1601, and the magnificent Italianate star-shaped Charles Fort, I was sold. Kinsale became a regular destination and has played a big part in my life.