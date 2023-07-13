Cavistons restaurant review: Beautifully executed halibut and delicious lobster - though the frozen prawns are disappointing

Our critic is served delicious seafood with a smile in this much-loved south Dublin spot

When I lived in Dún Laoghaire, I shopped at Cavistons often and, though I moved house seven years ago, I still miss it. My husband would tell you that he doesn’t miss being sent there on shopping errands which would inevitably lead to a phone call from the fish counter (“They don’t have any turbot, is whiting okay?”), but I think he quite enjoyed being plied with tots of whiskey by Peter Caviston while freezing in the queue outside for the Christmas turkey. (I realise that sounds properly bonkers, like something that might have happened back in the 1950s, but I think it still happens.)