Brutto restaurant review: ‘This is almost a parody of the archetypal Italian restaurant – but well worth the visit’

Okay, so the beef is not good as ours, but the rest of the menu is outstanding, says our critic

With its red-checked tablecloths and napkins for light shades, a gallery wall that looks as if it has evolved in haphazard fashion over decades (though this cannot be because the restaurant only opened in 2021), its long, dark-wood bar and low lighting, its £5 negronis and ‘please all of the people all of the time’ food, Brutto is almost a parody of what we think of as the archetypal Italian restaurant — the kind of joint that could stand in for Tony’s in the Bella Notte spaghetti scene in Lady and the Tramp.