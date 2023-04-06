Assassination Custard review: ‘The food at Dublin’s smallest restaurant gives me hope that not everything in this city has gone to sh**e’

After bagging one of only 10 seats, our critic is wowed by (almost) everything on the menu

It’s not you, it’s me. The tripe is the last savoury dish to arrive to the table, and I’m half hoping it’s been forgotten. We’ve already eaten a lot of food, ordering one of everything on the menu because it’s hard to decide what to leave out. I’m happy to see the day’s offering of small plates still comes scrawled in Sharpie on both sides of a small, brown paper bag, just as it did the last time I was here, back in those innocent pre-pandemic days when life was more gentle than it is now. Assassination Custard remains a refreshingly notion-free zone, which is more than can be said for many of the restaurants I visit, and the menu still changes daily.