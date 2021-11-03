Aobaba restaurant review: ‘I’d like to go back, because I suspect I have only scratched the surface of what’s good to eat here’

There are people on social media who can be relied upon to come up with the goods when it comes to restaurant recommendations. I don’t mean the folk who post about Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, or Liath, or the other Michelin-starred restaurants, wonderful though they are, because they are hardly hidden gems.

No, I mean the people who make it their business — in the manner of the late Jonathan Gold of the LA Times — to find the out-of-the-way joints; the places where the surroundings may not be fancy but the food is a cut above, and are then generous enough to share their discoveries rather than hogging them for themselves and their mates.

It sounds unthinkable now that Miyazaki is so well-known, but I first became aware of it from a Twitter post in early 2015 and hot-footed it straight down there because it was clear that Ross Lewis had stumbled upon something special. How right he was — Takashi Miyazaki now has a Michelin star at Ichigo Ichie, and his original humble takeaway continues to be a runaway success.

And a couple of years ago, posts from Andy Noonan (of Baste and The Big Grill) and Talha Pasha (then of Michael’s in Mount Merrion) alerted me to the high-class kebab offering at Reyna on Dame Street. Once you’ve tried Reyna, there’s no going back — no other kebab will cut it.

So when Andy puts up pictures of his meal at Aobaba, a Vietnamese restaurant in Dublin city centre he’s been frequenting for years and describes as his happy place, I need to know more.

It’s good to be back on Capel Street, with its brilliantly diverse food offering, and to see the outdoor seating put in place at the start of the summer still in situ as we head into winter. The weirdly warm weather of last month has allowed the restaurants along here to eke out a little more mileage from outdoor dining before the cold sends everyone scuttling indoors.

At Camerino, there are deadly looking black pudding sausage rolls in the window, and across the street, Taste of Spain has all the sherry vinegar and paella pans your heart might desire. Turkish store Ayla piles the borek and baklava high — I’ve had these before and they are delicious. And I need to know more about All Bar Chicken — ‘chicken, choons and cocktails’ — perhaps one to file away for party season.

Even though it’s a wet day, all the tables at Aobaba, both inside and out, are taken. The set-up is a little confusing, as the menu displayed above the hatch doesn’t seem as comprehensive as the one I’ve looked at online. (Aobaba seems to be a mini-chain, or perhaps a franchise, with several branches in London and just this one in Ireland.) I’m armed with the photos Andy posted on Twitter, and so I blunder through the ordering process, mispronouncing, pointing and asking questions, before realising, with a queue of people behind me, that it’s cash only. I guess I’m not the first person, because the nice man behind the screen doesn’t seem fazed as he places the order while I run across the road to the ATM in the Centra opposite.

So what do I get? Summer rolls — goi cuon — that I’d prefer to have a higher herb-to-noodle ratio than they do, but are tasty enough with the prawns properly deveined. There’s bánh cuon — rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms, topped with shallots and garlic — that’s properly tasty, substantial and texturally interesting, for the grand outlay of €7.50. Prawn fried rice is salty and delicious — my lunch companions think it could sort out a hangover. I order pho with beef made with fresh noodles, which is not the same as the pho bo tai that Andy recommends, that comes with rare brisket rather than the well-done pieces I get. My mistake, but the broth is good and comforting. I slightly regret not choosing the spicy Hue-style noodle soup (named after the city where it originates) that another fan recommends on Twitter.

The problem with taking the food away, as I do, rather than eating on the spot, is that you don’t have access to the fine array of condiments — fish sauce, sriracha, hoisin, various vinegars etc — lined up along the counter in the window, although regular customers deal with this by filling up little containers with concoctions of their own. I’d like to go back to Aobaba when it’s less busy so I can ask questions without stressing over holding everyone up, or in the company of somebody who knows more about this food than I do, because I suspect I have only scratched the surface of what’s good to eat here. Lunch costs €34.80; there’s enough food for four.

Budget

A lunch of summer rolls and miso soup costs €8.

Blowout

Spring rolls to share and special pho for two will set you back €24.50.

The rating

8/10 food

7/10 ambience

10/10 value

25/30

Aobaba, 46a Capel Street, Dublin 1, aobaba.com