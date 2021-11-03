Close

Aobaba restaurant review: ‘I’d like to go back, because I suspect I have only scratched the surface of what’s good to eat here’

Our food critic is tipped off about a hidden Vietnamese gem on Dublin’s Capel Street

Aobaba on Dublin's Capel Street Expand

Katy McGuinness

There are people on social media who can be relied upon to come up with the goods when it comes to restaurant recommendations. I don’t mean the folk who post about Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, or Liath, or the other Michelin-starred restaurants, wonderful though they are, because they are hardly hidden gems.

No, I mean the people who make it their business — in the manner of the late Jonathan Gold of the LA Times — to find the out-of-the-way joints; the places where the surroundings may not be fancy but the food is a cut above, and are then generous enough to share their discoveries rather than hogging them for themselves and their mates.

It sounds unthinkable now that Miyazaki is so well-known, but I first became aware of it from a Twitter post in early 2015 and hot-footed it straight down there because it was clear that Ross Lewis had stumbled upon something special. How right he was — Takashi Miyazaki now has a Michelin star at Ichigo Ichie, and his original humble takeaway continues to be a runaway success.

