Anderson’s Boathouse Restaurant review: ‘There’s little to complain about when the fish is as fresh and well-cooked as it is here’

Our food critic tries a popular eatery that should be your first port of call for fresh seafood in Donegal

The interior of Anderson's Boathouse Restaurant in Killybegs, Co Donegal

Katy McGuinness

The covered outdoor seating area to the rear of Anderson’s Boathouse in Killybegs is taking a bit of a battering in the freezing wind and sleet on the night I visit, but during summer 2021, it played a blinder, according to husband-and-wife owners Garry and Mairéad Anderson.

Enabling the couple to serve an extra 140 covers a day when outdoor dining space was the most desirable commodity any restaurant could have, it was the difference between what could have been a terrible year, and one that gave cause for optimism. Icy winds permitting, it’s staying put, even though lockdowns and restrictions on indoor dining look to be a thing of the past. In the future, the Andersons reckon, many will, given the choice, prefer to eat outside. (Although perhaps not on a bitter February evening.)

