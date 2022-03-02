Anderson’s Boathouse Restaurant review: ‘There’s little to complain about when the fish is as fresh and well-cooked as it is here’

The covered outdoor seating area to the rear of Anderson’s Boathouse in Killybegs is taking a bit of a battering in the freezing wind and sleet on the night I visit, but during summer 2021, it played a blinder, according to husband-and-wife owners Garry and Mairéad Anderson.

Enabling the couple to serve an extra 140 covers a day when outdoor dining space was the most desirable commodity any restaurant could have, it was the difference between what could have been a terrible year, and one that gave cause for optimism. Icy winds permitting, it’s staying put, even though lockdowns and restrictions on indoor dining look to be a thing of the past. In the future, the Andersons reckon, many will, given the choice, prefer to eat outside. (Although perhaps not on a bitter February evening.)

A recent account of the trials and tribulations (in summary: costs up, staff down) experienced by veteran restaurateur Russell Norman as he attempted to open his new restaurant, Brutto, in London’s Clerkenwell, must have struck a chord with the Andersons and others who have opened restaurants over the past couple of years. After two years’ successful trading at their Killybegs Seafood Shack on the Old Pier, the couple opened the Boathouse in December 2019. To say it’s been a rollercoaster since then would be an understatement. “We still don’t know what a full year’s trading looks like,” says Garry.

I’d half-thought to try both the couple’s venues on the one day — fish and chips for lunch, finer fare for dinner — but the Seafood Shack is closed for a few weeks due to roadworks. It will be back open again soon for those craving their fix.

Killybegs is set to be a tourism hub along the Donegal stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way, with funding now being pumped into regeneration, including new civic spaces and the conversion of the old ice house into a centre for tourism and remote working. In a few years, it will look quite different to the way it does now, with more of a holiday town vibe underpinning the working fishing port, one of the deepest in Europe, through which a huge percentage of the fish landed in Ireland pass.

Given its name and location, it won’t come as any surprise to learn that the Boathouse is primarily a seafood restaurant, with Garry’s menu focussed on the best of what’s landed right in front of his restaurant. Pragmatically, there are plenty of options for non-fish eaters, but we’re here for a feast from the sea.

Crab claws in garlic and chilli are simple and delicious, scallops atop boxty with parsnip cream nicely cooked, while monkfish and de-shelled langoustines in garlic butter topped with cheddar cheese make the kind of dish that’s impossible not to enjoy.

Black sole on the bone is impeccable, the buttery fish served with a tomato concassé — something seasonal might feel more current — while hake with a tomato and herb crust, with a garnish of samphire, comes in a white wine and cream sauce. A tranche of meaty halibut sits on a mound of colcannon, accompanied by black pudding and a rich beef jus accented with star anise. The flavours are powerful, and it’s one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes for good reason.

Each of these main courses comes with a substantial side of vegetables — tasty carrots, fine beans and broccoli from a land far away, plus a gratin of potato. It would be disingenuous not to comment on the sheer quantum of food. I’m always taken aback by the generosity of portion sizes outside the capital, and the Boathouse is no exception. And you know what? We eat everything, including every last potato.

A classic chocolate tart is surplus to requirements but decent.

The wine list is short, and while it could do with a revamp to include some natural/low-intervention wines, in pricing terms, it’s a revelation. We drink the Gamay Noir from Jean Loron from the upper end of the list (€31), and with a soft drink and sparkling water, our bill for three comes to €159.20 before service.

There’s nothing remotely trendy about Anderson’s Boathouse, busy even on a Wednesday night, with its friendly service and keep-everyone-happy food, and while I’d like to see them get rid of the square plates and too-thick glasses, serve a wider range of seafood, and focus more on seasonality, there’s little to complain about when the fish is as fresh and well-cooked as it is here.

Budget

Soup of the day followed by butternut squash risotto will set you back €23.50.

Blowout

Crab claws, sole on the bone and vanilla crème brûlée for two will cost €107.

The rating

8/10 food

8/10 ambience

9/10 value

25/30

Anderson’s Boathouse Restaurant, Main Street, Killybegs, Co Donegal, andersonsboathouserestaurant.com