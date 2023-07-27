Afanti review: ‘I haven’t eaten Uyghur food before but the hand-pulled noodles are the best I’ve had in Dublin’

Our food critic is impressed by this good-value family-run restaurant

Early in the summer, I spotted a new restaurant on Cavendish Row, almost directly opposite the entrance to the Gate Theatre. The name Afanti didn’t mean anything to me at the time, but Halnur Halmurat, whose family are behind the venture, tells me that the word means ‘Mister!’ and that it’s a signifier to those in the know that this is an Uyghur restaurant. Halnur’s family have been in Ireland for many years and are Irish citizens, but retain their Uyghur nationality.