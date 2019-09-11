The owner of an award-winning Italian restaurant in Dublin is "very happy" to have been featured among the top 50 in Europe for pizza.

'We work very hard with a lot of passion' - Irish restaurant voted among top 50 best pizzas in Europe

Manifesto restaurant in Rathmines, owned by Italian chef Lucio Paduano, ranked 35th in the 50 Top Pizza awards compiled by the 50TopPizza online guide.

150 independent inspectors survey the restaurants with anonymous visits in order to compile the list which is updated every year.

Mr Paduano told Independent.ie that the accolade has made himself and his staff "very, very happy".

Manifesto Restaurant in Rathmines. Pic Steve Humphreys

"We were very, very happy. We got a few awards in the last past years, we are three gold medals on the World Pizza Competition. I was very proud of these awards I got in the past but these awards are only about the pizza. The award we got now I think is even much better because the first is not only a pizza, a section of the restaurant, but it is everything together.

"The award is about the pizza, it's about the food, it's about the service, the wine list - we have an amazing wine list. For me, I'm very happy because I'm proud of me and I'm proud of my staff, they work very hard with a lot of passion."

He said the most popular pizza on their menu is The Mamy, which is made with both Italian and Irish sourced ingredients including tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, aubergines, parma ham, parmesan cheese, basil and fresh buffalo mozzarella.

"This got the first gold medal in 2006 in the World Pizza Competition in Salsomaggoire, Italy," he added.

Manifesto Restaurant in Rathmines Pic Steve Humphreys

"To make a good business you need a passion. I think I'm very lucky because between me and my staff we have a very passionate. It is not only a business, we are a family. We work together. We go out together. When we have a problem, we discuss together, so it's not really just a restaurant, it's something a little different."

Their other award- winning pizzas include the 'Sofia Loren', which was given a gold medal for Best Pizza in the World 2010, and the 'Don Corleone', awarded best pizza in Ireland in 2011.

The restaurant to win first place on the pizza list was 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo in Westminster, London. Parisian restaurant Bijou came second and Copenhagen's Baest came third.

Online Editors