‘We weren’t ready for retirement’ – Derry and Sallyanne Clarke back in saddle with horse-themed venture

Two years after they closed their Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Ecrivain, for good in March 2021, Derry and Sallyanne Clarke are getting back up on the horse at the new The Club at Goffs Hotel in Co Kildare, due to open in spring 2023.

The couple have teamed up with hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle to front the dining experience at The Club at Goffs and run the food and beverage operation at the 50-room, four-star hotel, located adjacent to the famous thoroughbred auctioneers.

“Since we closed L’Ecrivain we were approached about getting involved with a number of different projects,” said Sallyanne.

“But when Ray, who we’ve known for more than 20 years, asked us if we’d like to come on board at Goffs we knew it would be a good fit for us.

“We only live 20 minutes’ away and It’s a nice way for us to get back into the business. What’s that saying...what’s for you won’t pass you by. This is definitely for us.”

Derry is looking forward to getting back into the kitchen after a two-year break, and Sallyanne to doing what she does best – offering a warm welcome to the hotel’s guests.

Currently, the couple – alongside general manager Louise Boland – are interviewing for key members of their team, which is likely to include some of those the Clarkes worked with at L’Ecrivain.

It won’t come as a surprise to learn that the interior design of the new hotel will have an equine theme, with the owners aiming to create the ambience of a luxurious private members club.

When it comes to the food, Derry says he won’t be chasing Michelin stars with a fine-dining offering – “Put it like this, I won’t be bringing my tweezers!” – but hopes the “informed informality” of his menu will make The Club at Goffs a destination restaurant.

“Our plan is to serve classical dishes with modern influences,” he said. “Clean, simple, stylish, and sophisticated food, using the very best locally sourced, Irish ingredients.

“We have some of the best producers in the country here on our doorstep in Kildare and Wicklow, and I’ve already started meeting up with them to see how we can work together.”

Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle already have a stable of successful and well-known independent hotels, including Ray’s Wineport Lodge and Eoin’s BrookLodge & Macreddin Village, which he owns with his brothers.

Together they own The Queens in Dalkey and The Eccles in Glengarriff, and most recently established their micro hotel brand, Rezz, in Cork, with another hotel due to open in Dublin soon.

The Club at Goffs will give clients of the auctioneers somewhere to stay close to the centre of sales activity. Ray points out that Kildare is under-serviced with hotel rooms, given that the county has so much to offer not just in terms of equine-related activity but also championship golf and heritage attractions such as Castletown House.

For Derry and Sallyanne, it’s an opportunity to bring their wealth of experience to something brand new and exciting.

“Even though closing L’Ecrivain after 32 years was the right thing to do, we have no regrets,” says Sallyanne.

“We were bored out of our trees during Covid. A planned venture in Temple Bar fell through when the owner of the building decided to sell, and we found ourselves at a loose end. There’s only so much redecorating you can do!

“We knew we weren’t ready for retirement. We can’t wait to get stuck in.”