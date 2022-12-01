| 8.7°C Dublin

‘We weren’t ready for retirement’ – Derry and Sallyanne Clarke back in saddle with horse-themed venture

Former L’Ecrivain owners set sights on a equine-themed dining experience with The Club at Goffs in Kildare

Former L'Ecrivain owners Derry and Sallyanne Clarke have their sights set on a new restaurant in Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Katy McGuinness

Two years after they closed their Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Ecrivain, for good in March 2021, Derry and Sallyanne Clarke are getting back up on the horse at the new The Club at Goffs Hotel in Co Kildare, due to open in spring 2023.

The couple have teamed up with hoteliers Ray Byrne and Eoin Doyle to front the dining experience at The Club at Goffs and run the food and beverage operation at the 50-room, four-star hotel, located adjacent to the famous thoroughbred auctioneers.

