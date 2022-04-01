‘We feel incredibly lucky to have survived and thrived’ – Irish smokehouse operator wins ‘Oscar’ of food industry

A CORK smokehouse operator has become the first Irish person to be honoured with the 'Oscar' of the gourmet food industry.

Frank Hederman has become the first Irish person to receive the Walter Scheel Medal, a prestigious annual European culinary prize that recognises outstanding contributions to food culture.

The smokehouse operator - who is based at Belvelly in Cork harbour - now joins such prestigious names in the European food industry as Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger of Taittinger Champagne and Spanish Chef Ferran Adrià of El Bulli, all of whom have been honoured with Walter Scheel medals.

The award was confirmed as Belvelly Smokehouse celebrates 40 successful years in business.

Such is the reputation of Frank's smokehouse output that his products have been hailed by TV chef Rick Stein and have appeared in the best delicatessens and restaurants across the world.

Belvelly Smokehouse products have been stocked by Fortnum & Mason for decades.

The Walter Scheel judges praised Frank’s traditional smoking methods as well as his "four-decade dedication to producing the finest possible quality smoked salmon."

They said Frank successfully "redefined one of the most iconic products of Ireland’s culinary heritage."

A local and family focused business, Frank’s late father and mother, his brother and children were all involved in the operation over the years.

The smokehouse is now operated by Frank and his wife Caroline.

It employs eight staff - but that number doubles over the peak Christmas and New Year season when their products are in great global demand.

Frank admitted he was thrilled with the honour.

“This award is recognition from a prestigious European organisation for the authenticity and singular quality of the food we make, the skill and hard work that goes into it, and the perseverance that’s required to keep a food business like ours going," he said.

“It’s a great day for Irish food. It’s the first time the Walter Scheel medal has been awarded in Ireland and it also recognises the excellence of our raw materials and food markets and independent shops - all that makes up our food culture.”

As well as smoked salmon, Belvelly Smokehouse also produces smoked mackerel, eel, haddock, mussels, butter, spices, nuts and a wide range of handmade pates, fishcakes and 'Hederman at Home' dishes which are produced in the smokehouse kitchen.

These products are also available locally in their English Market shop and at farmers’ markets across Ireland.

Caroline said the award recognises their perseverance in a challenging marketplace over the decades.

“It’s a really harsh world out there and we feel incredibly lucky to have survived and thrived this long and to have all the support and friendships we enjoy through the business," she said.

"Most of all it is hugely satisfying knowing that so many people enjoy eating what we enjoy making. This award is also for our customers, they are as instrumental as the producers are in creating the vibrant food community that this award recognises.”

Tributes to the Hederman operation were led by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney who said it was a huge honour not just for Frank and the Hederman family but for the entire Irish food industry.