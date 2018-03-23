WATCH: Could this Dublin cafe's hot chocolate drink be the ultimate Easter treat?
This could be the ultimate Easter treat - and you don't even need cold, hard cash to get it.
Dublin's Crypto Cafe has revealed their hot chocolate drink creation to celebrate Easter, and even those with the strictest of no-treat regimes would break their Lent to try it.
Customers in the cafe can pay with cash, card or from their crypto wallet through their smartphone.
Cafe owner Nash Basel has experimented with milk, marshmallows, cream and, yes, an Easter egg.
Six simple steps to chocolate-y goodness...
Online Editors