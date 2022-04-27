The end of Milky Way Crispy Rolls? Fans launch petition as popular bar is discontinued

The petition is gaining momentum with over 2,000 signatures so far.

Fans of Mars’ Milky Way Crispy Rolls have expressed their disappointment at the news that the chocolate treat has been discontinued.

The popular bars are known for the crispy biscuit centre, whipped topping and milk chocolate coating.

In a statement issued to The Independent.co.uk, a Mars spokesperson said: “While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.

“The love for Milky Way Crispy Rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note!”

Fans have started a petition to “Bring Back The Mars Milky Way Crispy Rolls” and taken the fate of the bar into their own hands.

It says: “Many people might have noticed that this product hasn’t been sold in shops or online shops because it has been discontinued, which is very disappointing.”

“This product is a very popular product which many people love, and it is a nice low-calorie snack. This product has been around for quite some time and it’s disappointing that after all that time Mars Chocolate has discontinued it from there product range.

“This is a product that I really enjoyed buying and I want people to sign this petition so that we can hopefully get this product in production again.”

Shoppers also took to social media to express their outrage over the news, one Twitter user wrote: “What did we do so wrong as humans to deserve Mars delights & Crispy rolls to be discontinued [sic].”

Another wrote: “Crispy Rolls being discontinued is almost as bad as Mars Delights no longer existing.”

While another said: “I've let a lot of injustices slide over the years but enough is enough. Discontinuing Milky Way Crispy Rolls?”