Tayto launch two new American sandwich-inspired limited edition flavours

Tayto have announced that their latest experimental foray with flavours are now on the market as they launch two new limited edition flavours.

Tayto Beef Brisket flavour and Tayto Philly Cheese Steak are the two newest creations from the crisp manufacturer based in Meath.

A spokesperson for the company said they have been “spending lockdown in the kitchen” to develop new creations for customers and believe the two newest flavours are their most flavoursome limited edition offerings yet.

Mr. Tayto is known to create wonderful taste combinations and this time the new flavours are inspired by New York Deli Sandwiches, for when the classic ham & cheese sambo just won’t hit the spot,” the spokesperson said.

Tayto Beef Brisket Flavour is based on the “meatiest of all sandwiches” and is designed to taste like slow cooked beef with BBQ flavour.

Tayto Philly Cheese Steak is a “big flavour hit” with steak flavour but also with “all the cream cheese too, what more could you want”.

These are the latest instalment in a number of limited edition flavours as the company have created some unique flavoured crisps in the past.

Bacon and cabbage flavour, beef stew, turkey and stuffing, hot wings and curry chip flavour have all featured for Ireland’s largest crisp manufacturer in the past. They also have a brief foray into chocolate with their chocolate and cheese & onion bar.

The new flavours are in shops now but for a limited time only.

Online Editors