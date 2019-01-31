SUPERVALU is recalling one of their breakfast cereals amid fears insects might be in some packs.

SuperValu recalls breakfast cereal over 'possible presence of insects' in packs

The Supermarket giant issued the recall batches of their own brand Fruit and Fibre range.

They said in a statement posted on the food Safety Authority of Ireland's website: "As a precautionary measure, SuperValu is recalling the above batch of its Fruit and Fibre cereal, due to the possible presence of insects in a small number of packs.

"SuperValu is instructing its customers to return the affected products to its stores."

They said the product affected is the SuperValu Fruit and Fibre 750g product, with an expiry date on August 31 2019.

