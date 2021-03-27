| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sarah Breen: ‘It took eight weeks and 18 loaves — but I’d finally baked the perfect loaf of sourdough’

At the end of January, author Sarah Breen found herself, like the rest of us, staring down the barrel of three months of Level 5 restrictions. In a bid to break the monotony, the novice baker — who forgot to add sugar to the scones during her Junior home economics exam — embarked on a two-month sourdough odyssey of dodgy doughs and lacklustre loaves...

Sarah Breen. Photo: Ruth Medjber Expand
Sarah Breen's lockdown bread Expand
Sarah Breen's first sourdough attempt Expand
Sarah Breen's successful loaf baked on March 5 Expand

Close

Sarah Breen. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Sarah Breen. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Sarah Breen's lockdown bread

Sarah Breen's lockdown bread

Sarah Breen's first sourdough attempt

Sarah Breen's first sourdough attempt

Sarah Breen's successful loaf baked on March 5

Sarah Breen's successful loaf baked on March 5

/

Sarah Breen. Photo: Ruth Medjber

Sarah Breen

One of my favourite questions to ask people is “what’s your death row meal?”. I love talking about food, and it usually gets them chatting about their favourite childhood memories or the time they were helicoptered to London for a Christmas party at the height of the Celtic Tiger and saw Louis Walsh.

Rest assured, nothing is off the table at my prison restaurant. You want your granny’s roast beef and your other granny’s gravy? No problem. The perfect Neapolitan margherita pizza with a New York slice on the side? Go on so. Curry chips with cheese and coleslaw? Why not? You might as well die happy.

I worry about my own death row meal far too much for someone with not a hint of a criminal record. It ricochets between Michelin-star fare and the dirtiest fast food depending on my mood, but the more I mull it over, the more I think I might just go for a loaf of fresh white bread and a pound of Kerrygold butter. Because I can’t think of any other meal (and believe me, it is a meal) that is more delicious or pleasing. Bread and butter might actually be the only thing getting me through this godforsaken pandemic.

Most Watched

Privacy