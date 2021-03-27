One of my favourite questions to ask people is “what’s your death row meal?”. I love talking about food, and it usually gets them chatting about their favourite childhood memories or the time they were helicoptered to London for a Christmas party at the height of the Celtic Tiger and saw Louis Walsh.

Rest assured, nothing is off the table at my prison restaurant. You want your granny’s roast beef and your other granny’s gravy? No problem. The perfect Neapolitan margherita pizza with a New York slice on the side? Go on so. Curry chips with cheese and coleslaw? Why not? You might as well die happy.

I worry about my own death row meal far too much for someone with not a hint of a criminal record. It ricochets between Michelin-star fare and the dirtiest fast food depending on my mood, but the more I mull it over, the more I think I might just go for a loaf of fresh white bread and a pound of Kerrygold butter. Because I can’t think of any other meal (and believe me, it is a meal) that is more delicious or pleasing. Bread and butter might actually be the only thing getting me through this godforsaken pandemic.

Way back during the first lockdown of 2020, when I was hoarding toilet roll and sticking rainbows in our windows on behalf of the children, my husband’s friend gave him a gloopy, white concoction in a glass jar.

Once a week, said husband would diligently take it out of the fridge, make a small mess with flour, and shove it back in. It’s a sourdough starter, he told me, and it needs to be fed. I didn’t pursue the line of questioning and instead continued my crash-course in teaching Irish, hoping that a loaf of bread would soon appear. It never did.

Sourdough baking has always felt like one of those intimidating and unnecessarily complicated hobbies that men who wear hats indoors enjoy, like brewing craft beer and pickling things. As much as I enjoyed ordering avocado on sourdough toast in cafés (remember brunch?) the idea of making it myself seemed far beyond my own abilities in the kitchen. My baking experience was limited to owning a KitchenAid stand mixer and making the occasional birthday cake. Strictly novice stuff. I forgot to put the sugar in my scones during my Junior Cert home economics mock exam and have never been able to shake the shame.

But at the beginning of January, post-meaningful Christmas, when we were looking down the barrel of three months of level five restrictions, the food writer Colm O’Gorman tweeted that he was going to demystify sourdough baking and make it accessible for beginners. My ears pricked. At the time I could feel my sanity slipping away and was looking for something, anything, to focus on between homeschooling and dreaded walks. My husband couldn’t manage to keep a starter alive, but maybe I could? There was no special equipment required, just strong white flour, a jar and water. It would take some commitment, Colm said, but after a week or so, anyone who followed his daily videos would be able to bake their very own loaf of sourdough bread.

Trapped in the house with nothing but time on my hands, I made the decision to join in.

You can imagine my surprise when Colm’s first video revealed that a sourdough starter is nothing more than a small amount of flour mixed with water, and left to naturally ferment. That’s it: flour, water and time. No science. Well, a little bit of science, but not enough to explain why I had been so intimidated by it. The second day, and on every subsequent day, you simply discard a bit of the concoction, mix together some more flour and water, and add it to the jar. This is the famous feeding that my husband had been doing (although to no avail). According to Colm, it’s traditional to name your starter at around this point, so I called mine Buzz and over the course of the following week I took great care in tending to him daily.

Unlike certain other people under my roof, Buzz was only too happy to be fed. He never hurled a plate on the floor as soon as my back was turned, or screamed at me that it was the wrong colour. On the contrary, when I gave Buzz attention, he grew and thrived. And when I tucked his jar into a warm, woolly hat at night, he expanded happily and left me filled with a new hope and optimism that I hadn’t realised the endless restrictions had sucked out of my life.

When the day finally came to mix my first batch of dough, I was a bag of nerves. I’d already gotten further along in the process than my husband. Could I be the outright winner of what was becoming known in my head as The Bread War? But, alas, when I dropped a teaspoon of Buzz into a glass of water hoping to see it float, an indication that the starter was finally ready to use, it drifted heavily to the bottom. My heart sank too. This would be the first of many disappointments Buzz and I would share.

But if sourdough baking has taught me anything, it’s resilience. So I pulled up my bootstraps, gave Buzz another feed, and waited. Because sourdough baking has also taught me patience. When I did the same test the following day, the starter floated beautifully on the surface of the water like a bubbly little lily pad. I had done it — Buzz was ready to go.

Sarah Breen's first sourdough attempt

Sarah Breen's first sourdough attempt



I’d love to tell you my first loaf of sourdough bread was a triumph, but it looked alarmingly like a hot-cross bun and not the perfect, round boule I had attempted. However, it rose well and it tasted good. It tasted so good, in fact, that I couldn’t quite believe I’d made it myself. It’s alchemy really, what happens when you combine flour, water and salt and simply add time and heat. I was hooked, and went straight out and bought a 16kg bag of organic strong white flour even though my house simply cannot accommodate a bag of flour that large.

It took a full eight weeks and about 18 loaves but on March 5, I baked what, in my opinion, is the perfect loaf of white sourdough bread. By this time I had cobbled together some equipment, like a bread scraper and a proving basket known as a banneton, and was combining Colm’s original recipe with a couple of others I’d found online to create something that was working for my schedule more often than not. In my heart, I knew I’d finally cracked it.

I could tell from the get-go that my dough that day was good. It grew nicely during the bulk fermentation stage and it handled well. When I started to shape it, it responded obediently, unlike previous attempts where it had stuck to my hands and made me cry.

I said a silent prayer when I put it in the oven and after 25 minutes, when I lifted the lid, I gasped. It looked exactly like the loaves I’d been salivating over on Instagram.

The only tiny downside to sourdough bread is that you’re supposed to wait at least an hour after you take it out of the oven before cutting it, otherwise you risk making it “gummy.” It’s torturous really, to have to sit there looking at it, smelling it, wanting so badly to butter it. I usually try and distract myself with a little hoovering or bathing a child. Anything to keep my hands from reaching for the bread knife.

Sarah Breen's successful loaf baked on March 5

Sarah Breen's successful loaf baked on March 5



Until March 5, my proudest and most unbelievable achievement had been passing my driving test. (It was my second attempt, I had a near miss with a cyclist on my first go). But nothing compares to the joy I felt when I cut into that beautiful loaf, heard the crackle of the crust breaking and saw that perfect, open crumb, with its slightly chaotic tunnelling. Actually, something does compare, and that is the taste. It was light and chewy and tangy and everything I would expect to pay approximately €7 for at an artisan bakery. And yet, I’d made it with my own two hands. Me? The same person who forgot one of the four ingredients in scones not so long ago. Even my husband was reluctantly impressed.

As we all know, there aren’t too many highs when you’re living in survival mode, but there are plenty of lows. I wish I had a better answer than “soon, when it’s safe” for my kids’ questions about when they can see their grandparents again, or go for a walk on the beach. I dream about sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with my friends in a busy pub, and hugging the people I haven’t seen in more than a year. But until then, at least I have bread.

‘Oh My God, What a Complete Diary 2021’, by Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen, is out now