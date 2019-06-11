Rodent waste and lack of hygiene knowledge forces eateries to close

Rodent droppings and poor knowledge of food hygiene requirements were among the reasons why seven closure orders and four prohibition orders were served on Irish food businesses last month.

Rodent droppings and poor knowledge of food hygiene requirements were among the reasons why seven closure orders and four prohibition orders were served on Irish food businesses last month.

The Garda Recreation Club in Westmanstown in Dublin 15 was closed because rodent droppings were found throughout the food premises, environmental health officers in the HSE said. The order was lifted on May 17.

In the Orient restaurant in Unit 1, Castlemill Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, officers deemed that there was "insufficient evidence" that two sushi chefs "had or were being supervised and instructed and/or trained in food safety".

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of FSAI, said that some food businesses are failing to adequately train their staff in food safety practices and this is leading to unhygienic premises.

Four closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on the Garda Recreation Club; Peter Stanko Sausages, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; M&P Traditional Meat and Food Products, which operates on the Peter Stanko Sausages premises, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; and Rimantas Meats, Site 2, Unit 1, Belturbet Business Park, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan.

Three closure orders were served on the Orient restaurant in Unit 1, Castlemill Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co Dublin; Pimientos restaurant in 10 Trimgate Street, Navan, Meath; and Tim Nessa on 18 Davis Street, Limerick.

The order was later lifted on May 24 on Pimientos and on May 28 for Tim Nessa.

Three prohibition orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on Peter Stanko Sausages, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; another business operating at the Peter Stanko Sausages premises in Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; and Rimantas Meats, Site 2, Unit 1, Belturbet Business Park, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan.

One prohibition order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Blasta Street Kitchen, Seveagh, Glaslough, Monaghan.

Other reasons for the enforcement orders included evidence of the cutting of meat in a room adjacent to the toilets; a sausage production area was found in a generally dirty and unhygienic condition; and chefs who could not tell how long raw fish for sushi had been in a freezer.

Irish Independent