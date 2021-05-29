Former Chapter One chef Ross Lewis said his family had to make sacrifices for his career, and that Covid made him realise what’s important to him.

The Michelin Star-winning chef announced last week that he has served up his last dish in the infamous Dublin restaurant.

Mr Lewis is to hand over the apron at the well-known restaurant to two-star Michelin chef Mickael Viljanen.

Mr Viljanen resigned as head chef of The Greenhouse restaurant to take up the role.

Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 today, the former Chapter One chef was asked if his family suffered and made sacrifices for his career, to which he replied “ah, yes.”

He added: “I think the younger two have...I didn’t get as much time with them growing up. The youngest is only 14 now and the last few years it got a bit easier for me and I did spend more time with her.

“What made me wake up a couple of years ago is she came home from school and said ‘Maura was telling the muinteoir how hard her daddy works and she said he works in London so he goes to work on a Monday and doesn’t see him until Friday’.

"So, not to be outdone my little one puts up her hand and says ‘muinteoir my dad only works in Parnell Square and he goes to work on a Monday but I won’t see him until Sunday.’”

The chef said being out of the restaurant due to lockdown made him realise what’s important to him.

"Everybody gets to a certain stage in their career and reaches a certain age and they reflect on what's important for them going into the future,” he said.

“Covid certainly gave me probably far too much time to think about it.

“When you do something that intensely for many many hours you do learn to live with it and learn to live with the pressure but that doesn’t mean it’s good or good long term.”

Mr Lewis said the market is heading in a direction where fine dining will be fewer and it will be increasingly expensive, and that he wasn’t the chef to take the market there.

"I looked into that and I felt it wasn’t my energy to take it there,” he said.

"[My and Viljanen’s ] paths had crossed a number of times. The situation was I wanted to divest and spend less time in the kitchen and he wanted to invest and go for it.

"I am a chef, I continue to be a chef but my journey at the Chapter One kitchen is over."