Michelin Guide 2023: Big shock as Chapter One misses out on third star

Katy McGuinness

The big shock from the Michelin Guide 2023 ceremony held at Silverstone this evening was that the much anticipated third star for Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen did not materialise.

Michelin left Viljanen waiting for a second star at his previous restaurant, The Greenhouse, and it seems that now they are leaving him waiting for his third at Chapter One. It may come as a small consolation to the Finnish chef that no restaurant in Great Britain or Ireland was awarded a third star this year.

