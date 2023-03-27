Michelin Guide 2023: Big shock as Chapter One misses out on third star

The big shock from the Michelin Guide 2023 ceremony held at Silverstone this evening was that the much anticipated third star for Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen did not materialise.

Michelin left Viljanen waiting for a second star at his previous restaurant, The Greenhouse, and it seems that now they are leaving him waiting for his third at Chapter One. It may come as a small consolation to the Finnish chef that no restaurant in Great Britain or Ireland was awarded a third star this year.

There was better news for Ahmet Dede in Baltimore, Co. Cork, whose eponymous Dede was elevated from one to two stars.

Dede earned his first star at Mews, also in Baltimore, in 2018, and another in 2021 when he started afresh at Dede with business partner, Maria Archer.

Read More

The inspectors praised the ‘balance and sophistication’ of Dede’s cooking. The chef and his team bring a fundamentally Turkish approach to a larder of exceptional local ingredients with thrilling results.

Other good news came in the form of the award of a star - one of 20 new stars awarded across Great Britain and Ireland and the only new Irish star - for Chef Patron Vincent Crepel at Terre, located in the Castlemartyr resort in Co. Cork, which opened just six months ago.

The inspectors noted that the chef’s ‘international travels inform his refined and striking dishes’.

Crepel’s food is characterised by umami-rich Asian flavours underpinned by classical French techniques. Castlemartyr is owned by Peng Loh and Dr Stanley Quek, the Singapore-based investors also behind Sheen Falls, Library Street, Trinity Townhouse and their most recent acquisition, Tulfarris.

“When I got the call from Michelin last week to invite me to the awards ceremony today,” said Crepel tonight. “I wasn’t sure that meant that we would be getting a star, and the woman who called wouldn’t tell me so it has been a nerve racking few days. I have enormous respect for Michelin and my whole career has been about striving for excellence, so to be awarded a star today as Chef Patron of Terre is a huge honour for me.

“Peng Loh and Dr Stanley Quek had faith in me and placed their trust in me, and I committed to do the work and together we have achieved this great result. I am so grateful to my team, I share this with them.”

Peng Loh, who accompanied Crepel to the ceremony, said he was delighted with the news.

“I have admired Vincent since I first met him when he was working in Singapore. I asked him to come work with us in Cork to shape a unique restaurant at Castlemartyr and gaining one star so quickly is an exceptional accolade for Terre. I feel very proud.”

With just two new stars coming to Ireland, many in the industry will be disappointed. And women in the industry will no doubt be wondering if things will ever change, given that every star awarded by Michelin this year went to a man.

There had been speculation that some Irish restaurants would lose their stars but in the end the only deletion from the 2022 guide is Loam in Galway which announced earlier this year that it would not be reopening.

However two restaurants - 1826 in Adare and Land to Sea in Dingle - no longer appear on the list of restaurants with a Bib Gourmand issued by Michelin after the ceremony. Losing a Bib is not necessarily a sign of any decline in quality, and can simply be a result of pricing moving outside the parameters of the award. Frustratingly, Michelin does not define what these are.

Other Irish interest came in the form of the Welcome and Service Award which went to the popular Declan Maxwell and his team from Spitalfields restaurant in Dublin.

“Ireland is known for its warm hospitality,” reads the citation, “and this year’s award goes to someone who upholds and enhances that reputation. Whether a local in for pint, or a visitor coming for a 3-course dinner, Declan makes everyone feel genuinely welcome. His enthusiasm for this small but busy pub is unwavering and contagious.”

“I tell the floor staff to treat customers as if they are welcoming to their own home for a dinner party,” said Maxwell on stage, clearly moved by the award, “and always to say goodbye at the end of the night.”

Michael Deane of Eipic in Belfast (stated to be in the Republic of Ireland on the backdrop behind him, much to the amusement of some online wags) was presented with the 2023 Mentor award.

You can read what Michelin has to say about all the starred and bib gourmand restaurants on the Michelin website. www.guide.michelin.com