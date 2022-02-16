Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin 1 and Liath by Damien Grey in Blackrock have both been newly awarded a two-star status in the Michelin Awards guide for 2022.

They are two of only five new ‘two star’ restaurants across Ireland and the UK on this year’s list.

They now join Patrick Guilbaud in Dublin and Aimsir in Celbridge, Co Kildare on the ‘two star’ list in Ireland.

This year, Glovers Alley in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin 2 and Bastible in Dublin 8 were awarded a Michelin star, joining Ireland’s ‘one star’ list.

Ireland now has a total of 18 Michelin star restaurants.

The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2022 is published today.

Chef Andy McFadden has been awarded the star for his restaurant Glovers Alley in Stephens Green, while Bastible in Dublin 8 has also received its first star.

Read More

Judges said Glovers Alley is a “chic and elegant restaurant”.

“This chic, elegant restaurant is set on the second floor of The Fitzwilliam Hotel, overlooking St Stephen’s Green,” they said.

"Andy McFadden’s cooking is characterised by intense flavours and textures, and his experience shines through in creative, modern dishes which are skilfully prepared and artfully presented.”

Judges said Bastible, which is located in Portobello, boasts a menu of “top class Irish produce”.

"Vibrant neighbourhood bistro Bastible is a popular spot serving generous portions of boldly-flavoured food: this is cooking which comes from the heart,” they said.

"Owner Barry Fitzgerald confidently takes the lead in the open kitchen. The modern set menu features top class Irish produce and each main ingredient is given the space to shine.”

A total of 19 restaurants in the UK and Ireland have been awarded a Michelin star today, bringing the total number of Michelin star restaurants across the UK and Ireland to 164.