| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s ta-ta to Tartare as Michelin star holder JP McMahon reveals the restaurant ‘ran its course’ amid upheaval

Katy McGuinness

Chef says Covid, the Ukraine war and rising bills are giving the industry food for thought

Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon in his soon-to-close Tartare restaurant in Galway city. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Close

Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon in his soon-to-close Tartare restaurant in Galway city. Photo: Ray Ryan

Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon in his soon-to-close Tartare restaurant in Galway city. Photo: Ray Ryan

Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon in his soon-to-close Tartare restaurant in Galway city. Photo: Ray Ryan

Chef JP McMahon, who owns three restaurants in Galway, has made the tough decision to close one, Tartare, where the focus is on small plates and natural wines.

Tartare’s last day of trading will be September 4.

Related topics

More On Galway news

Most Watched

Privacy