It’s ta-ta to Tartare as Michelin star holder JP McMahon reveals the restaurant ‘ran its course’ amid upheaval

Chef JP McMahon, who owns three restaurants in Galway, has made the tough decision to close one, Tartare, where the focus is on small plates and natural wines.

Tartare’s last day of trading will be September 4.

JP’s Michelin-starred Aniar and popular tapas restaurant Cava Bodega are unaffected.

The announcement comes in the wake of recent news that celebrity chef Dylan McGrath’s Rustic Stone and Brasserie 66 restaurants in Dublin are going through a restructuring process to determine their viability.

Tartare is not in financial trouble and will pay all its suppliers in full. Its staff have all been given jobs in McMahon’s other restaurants.

JP and his wife and business partner Drigin Gaffey opened Tartare in Galway five years ago. The couple are now in the middle of an amicable separation.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a while,” said McMahon.

“It was a complicated decision. We went through every permutation: ‘Will we open just nights? Just days? Just weekends?’

“It’s not just one thing, although I suppose Covid was the catapult for a lot of rethinking. The biggest issue for us at Tartare is that we lost all the kitchen team, bar one.

“It was hard to get the restaurant back to the standard it had been operating at pre-Covid.

“Not everyone would have noticed but I knew it was not delivering what I wanted. Pre-Covid it was really excellent.

“We lost the core team in all our restaurants but we managed to re-establish them at Cava and Aniar, but at Tartare we never got there.

“It’s not that we failed, it ran its course, and other things will come. Another factor obviously is the separation.

“Drigin is staying involved in Cava, but not Aniar, and she wants to do other things.”

Drigin confirmed she plans to focus her attention on her new life-coaching business and the couple’s two daughters.



“We both feel that having a Michelin-starred restaurant and Cava is enough without having one with a Bib Gourmand as well,” McMahon added. “At Cava, our ESB bill is up nearly four times, our wages by 150pc. At Tartare there was a break in the lease which presented an opportunity to reassess.

“I love what we did there – it was simple – oysters, tartare and natural wine, and we did it well.”

McMahon said he was proud of what he had achieved at Tartare and had no regrets. “I suppose I’m philosophical. Nothing lasts forever. Everyone will be paid and none of the staff have lost their jobs, so the people I feel bad for are the regular customers.”



Also on hold are the separating couple’s plans for a new Asian restaurant in Galway, on which they have already spent more than €10,000 on architect’s and solicitor’s fees.

“We were going to buy the building, but we’ve decided not to go ahead,” McMahon said. “I no longer feel it is a good time to open another place. I think it would be reckless.

“The big issue is whether I would have enough staff.

“I am only one person, and as it stands, if they are short a chef in Aniar or Cava I can step in, but I can’t do that in three places.”

The hospitality industry, currently taking a battering, is likely to see more closures, both forced and voluntary, over the coming months.

“Right now, there is a lot of soul-searching going on amongst restaurant owners. Hit by a combination of Covid, the war in Ukraine, staffing issues, the rising costs of ingredients and power, and public anxiety about disposable income, there cannot be a restaurant owner in the country who doesn’t worry about the future,” McMahon said.



Rural restaurants, and those in small towns, with little or no corporate business, are likely to be the hardest hit as disposable incomes shrink.

Both McGrath’s restaurants – as well as Fade Street Social, unaffected by the restructuring – are still trading (his Shelbourne Social did not reopen after restrictions were lifted).

Presumably one of the things that accountant Neil Hughes of Baker Tilly, the process adviser to the companies, will be looking at is whether the restaurants would have a better chance of viability in the future if they changed tack.

Rustic Stone already has a notice on its website saying that it has “evolved” and that its new menu combines the best of Taste at the Bonsai (another McGrath restaurant in the same building, now closed) and Rustic Stone, “creating a new fusion of stone cooking, robata grill and Asian influences in the old spirit of Rustic Stone with something for everyone”.

Restaurants are as susceptible to fickle trends as the fashion and music industries. Remember Nouvelle Cuisine, Fusion, and Molecular Gastronomy?

Maybe in a few years we’ll all be chuckling at the memory of pickling and fermenting, embarrassed by how taken in we were by the emperor’s new clothes of some very poorly made yet expensive natural wines.

The fact is that restaurants, no matter how good, fall in and out of favour. Think of the hotspots of yesteryear – the Jammets, the Mirabeaus, the Cooke’s Cafes, the Town Bar and Grills – and ask where are they now?

Very few survive long term without adapting and refreshing to keep customers engaged.



McGrath is not the first celebrity chef to have found that in the restaurant business things rarely stand still. But he has reinvented himself before – the former MasterChef Ireland judge held a Michelin star at Mint in Ranelagh until the crash did for that restaurant – and he will no doubt do so again.

Recognising when something isn’t working and having the courage to face up to it and consider what might work instead is key to successful reinvention.

Ross Lewis, the chef and owner of Chapter One at Parnell Square shocked the Irish food world last year when he announced he was handing over the reins of his Michelin-starred restaurant to Mickael Viljanen, formerly of The Greenhouse. But it turned out to be a super-smart move.

The key was timing – Lewis acknowledged that Chapter One needed fresh energy to bring it to the next level, and Lewis’s faith that Viljanen was the person to do that was vindicated when the restaurant landed its second Michelin star just months after the Swede took over.

Lewis still retains a stake in Chapter One but is now cooking in his more casual Italian restaurant Osteria Lucio and beginning to achieve better work-life balance after years of missing out on social events and family occasions.

Conrad Gallagher gained a Michelin star for his restaurant, Peacock Alley, at the age of 26 but had a chequered career in Ireland and emigrated to South Africa under something of a cloud.

He now has successful restaurants in South Africa and is involved in projects in Dubai, the Maldives and the Middle East.

Kevin Thornton and his partner Muriel closed Thornton’s restaurant in Dublin in 2016 after it lost its Michelin star.

He now works as a private chef catering for special events, appears regularly at food festivals, gives cooking masterclasses and works as a brand ambassador for De Dietrich and others.

“It allows us to approach food in a more creative way beyond the walls of a restaurant,” said Thornton on his website, and it’s clear that relinquishing the bricks and mortar of a restaurant has given the chef a new-found sense of freedom.

Neven Maguire has a hugely successful restaurant, MacNean House in Blacklion, Co Cavan, but he’s clever enough to have plenty of other projects on the go.

As well as cookbooks and TV shows, he’s been the brand ambassador for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better Collection for more than six years and also has his own cookware range with Dunnes.

Brian McDermott was forced to close his Foyle Hotel at the start of the pandemic, but as well as regular media appearances, he is now also working with Dunnes Stores as a mentor for Irish food and drink producers, guiding them through the various stages of new product development to bring their products from concept to launch under the Simply Better Collection.

Some well-known chefs have developed products such as condiments (Kwanghi Chan, Katie Sanderson and Holly Dalton), and pies and snacks (Donal Skehan), while others, such as the Allens and O’Connells of Ballymaloe, and Catherine Fulvio, run cookery schools.

For JP McMahon, who will continue to run his Food on the Edge symposium and his cookery school, there’s relief in having made the decision to close without being forced to do so. “This is a difficult time for good food,” he said.

“The war in Ukraine has made things much worse. The myth of Europe blew up. I feel sad of course, but the decision is pragmatic.

“There are mixed emotions. At what point do you put on the accountant’s hat? I was full of youthful idealism at the start of my restaurant-owning career, but I would advise anyone planning to open a restaurant that focuses on really good food now to reconsider.

“Maybe the timing is not right. Good food is very expensive, and while places that sell cheaper, casual food – burgers, pizzas, wings – will do OK, those that use high-quality ingredients are going to find it very difficult.

“Even some of my own chefs question why we are using the local €3.50 pasture-reared chicken breast rather than the 95c one, when it seems as if no one cares.

“I am still an idealist but there is an element of pragmatism creeping in. Is it age? Covid? Ideals are not enough any more. You can want to educate people about food all you like but maybe at a certain point you think, ‘This isn’t going to work’, and you shrink into yourself a bit, in order to mind yourself.

“The bigger you are, the harder you fall. You are not invincible, rocking up to save the world. I didn’t want to be using cheaper chicken, imported vegetables, poorer-quality coffee. The rush of idealism that kept me going the last 10 or 15 years? I’m starting to question it.”



Having made the decision to close, JP McMahon sounds relieved.

“There is a weight off my shoulders, I feel there will be better balance in my life.”