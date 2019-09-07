Irish restaurant voted in top 50 best in Europe for pizza

An Irish restaurant features among the top 50 in Europe for pizza.

Manifesto restaurant in Rathmines ranks 35th in the 50 Top Pizza awards compiled by the prestigious 50TopPizza online guide.

A team of 150 independent insepctors survey the restaurants with anonymous visits in order to compile the list which is updated every year.

Manifesto chef-owner Lucio Paduano is from the south of Italy and his restaurant is 100 per cent coeliac friendly with the team making their own pasta, sauces, bread and desserts every day.

Ingredients are sourced in both Ireland and Italy and pizzas range from the more recognisable margherita and napoletana to the 'U2.. The Irish Flag' which features three different tastes in one with a gold, white, and green section.

Other pizzas include the 'Sofia Loren' which was awarded the gold medal Best Pizza in the World 2010 and the 'Don Corleone', awarded best pizza in Ireland in 2011.

The restaurant to win first place on the pizza list was 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo in Westminster, London. Parisian restaurant Bijou came second and Copenhagen's Baest came third.

Online Editors