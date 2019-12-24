Full Irish - pudding gets special protected EU status

Christmas came early for two butchers in Co Kerry whose Sneem black pudding has received a special EU designation.

Kieran Burns and Peter O'Sullivan welcomed the news that their traditional blood pudding has received the coveted Protected Designation Origin (PDO) label as part of the European Commission's Geographical Indication (GI)system.

The designation means that the product is a protected food name that has a "unique link to a particular locality in terms of quality, characteristics and tradition".

Mr Burns is a fourth-generation butcher whose grandmother carried on the family's 200-year-old tradition of using fresh blood from local abattoirs in their reddish-brown pudding.

