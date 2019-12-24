Full Irish - pudding gets special protected EU status
Christmas came early for two butchers in Co Kerry whose Sneem black pudding has received a special EU designation.
Kieran Burns and Peter O'Sullivan welcomed the news that their traditional blood pudding has received the coveted Protected Designation Origin (PDO) label as part of the European Commission's Geographical Indication (GI)system.
The designation means that the product is a protected food name that has a "unique link to a particular locality in terms of quality, characteristics and tradition".
Mr Burns is a fourth-generation butcher whose grandmother carried on the family's 200-year-old tradition of using fresh blood from local abattoirs in their reddish-brown pudding.
He said the designation announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday was a cause for celebration.
"Ah Jeez, it's mighty," he told the Irish Independent. "We're throwing Champagne up in the air.
"A lot of people are imitating our pudding but it's unique to the area," he said.
Fellow butcher Mr O'Sullivan said he was also delighted with the announcement, especially before Christmas.
"It's all good news," he said.
"It's recognition and maybe it will give us a bit of footing," he added.
The designation also means that 'copy cats' hoping to capitalise on the reputation of Sneem black pudding and claiming their products to be such, can no longer do so.
"Hopefully now it will give us a bit of protection," said Mr O'Sullivan.
Unlike other black puddings, the Sneem black pudding is baked in a rectangular cake shape instead of a ring, and is made without artificial colourings, flavours or preservatives.
"This GI system provides brand protection for producers of traditional local foods and taps into strong consumer interest in local provenance, tradition and quality," said Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.
Irish Independent