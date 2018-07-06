Supermarkets in Ireland and the UK have pulled bags of own brand frozen vegetables from the shelves because they could contain a deadly bacteria.

Supermarkets in Ireland and the UK have pulled bags of own brand frozen vegetables from the shelves because they could contain a deadly bacteria.

FSAI issues urgent recall of frozen vegetables from major Irish supermarkets over listeria fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued an urgent recall on 18 products this evening over fears they could contain listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria is a harmful bacteria, especially to the elderly, pregnant women and babies, which can lead to bacterial meningitis.

Tesco, Lidl, Brakes and Iceland are now recalling the following products:

All of the products, including Tesco frozen broccoli, carrot and sweetcorn steamer, and Aldi four seasons frozen vegetable steamers, are made by Belgian firm Greenyard Frozen UK.

The foods have been recalled "as a precautionary step".

Listeria can cause a life threatening infection, where symptoms can appear similar to the flue, including a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, felling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Consumers are advised not to each these batches and instead return the product to the store.

The FSAI is also advising customers who feel unwell to seek medical advice.

You can read the full safety notice here.

Online Editors