Five Irish restaurants newly awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand

Five Irish restaurants have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand.

The four newcomers are located in Dublin, Dingle, Athlone and Killinchy and were all commended for the high quality of food, at affordable prices.

The Michelin Bib Gourmand have sometimes been dubbed the 'mini Michelin' awards.

The new restaurants to make the list are Thyme (Athlone); Land to Sea (Dingle); Circa (Terenure) and Uno Mas (Aungier Street, Dublin), and Balloo House in Killinchy, Newtownards.

Eight Irish restaurants have lost their Bib Gourmand status. These include The Copper Hen in Waterford (which has closed down), Bastible in Dublin, Delahunt where Prince Harry and Meghan dined when they were here last summer, Etto on Merrion Row, Forest and Marcy, The Pig's Ear, Craft in Harold's Cross and Bastion in Kinsale.

Balloo House is a historic country pub near Strangford Lough that serves up moreish comfort food.

Thyme was opened in November 2007 by John Coffey and his wife Tara with the idea of showcasing the talented and passionate local producers the midlands region have.

Julian Wyatt and his wife Katia run Land to Sea in Dingle and source their ingredients from land and sea around them.

Chef Julian says his interpretation of "modern Irish cuisine has one foot in our agrarian past and the other in the realm of possibility".

Circa in Terenure opened its doors in April of this year, and is known for its laid back ambience.

Uno Mas was opened in 2018 and is the sister restaurant of Etto. Its focus is Spanish cuisine and it is known for its delicious cured meats.

They join the list of 20 Bib Gourmand recipients whose names feature in the 2020 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare (Adare); Aldridge Lodge (Duncannon); Brownes (Tuam); Chart House (Dingle); The Courthouse (Carrickmacross); Dillon’s (Timoleague, Cork); Giovannelli (Killorglin); Kai (Galway City); Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); Sha-Roe Bistro (Clonegal); Tartare Café & Wine Bar (Galway City) and TwoCooks (Sallins).

In Dublin city, Clanbrassil House (Clanbrassil Street); Pichet (Trinity Street); Pigeon House (Clontarf); and Richmond (Portobello) retain their Bib Gourmand status.

In Northern Ireland, Clenaghans (near Aghalee, Co. Antrim) Noble (Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira) and Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s and Home in Wellington Place all retained their awards.

Announcing the Bib Gourmand awards, Rebecca Burr, Director of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland, said: “The eating out offer in Ireland just seems to go from strength to strength, and the new Bib Gourmands reflect this.”

The new Michelin-Star Restaurants will be announced on October 7th, when the 2020 Michelin Guide will be launched live.

Online Editors