Dublin pub offering free whiskey to football fans during World Cup games

A Dublin pub is offering a free whiskey to football fans from countries participating in this weekend's World Cup games.

A Dublin pub is offering a free whiskey to football fans from countries participating in this weekend's World Cup games.

Bruxelles on Harry Street in Dublin city centre is celebrating football fever with a free tipple of Tullamore D.E.W. for fans who show their passport at the bar.

Belgian and British passport holders will be given a complimentary drink during the 90-minute match on Saturday.

While Croatian and French supporters can sample some Tullamore D.E.W. during the final on Sunday.

England, Belgian, Croatian and French fans can all enjoy a complimentary Tullamore D.E.W. this weekend

John Quinn, Global Brand Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. said: "The World Cup is a unifying force and its impact is matched by very few other events. For the last three weeks, the world has stood together and shared an experience.

"It reminds us that we are all more similar than we may think and that passion is not contained by borders. We want to extend a warm Irish welcome to international fans watching these crucial games this weekend."

England take on Belgium at 3pm on Saturday in the battle for 3rd place, while Croatia and France will kick-off the final at 4pm on Sunday.

Online Editors