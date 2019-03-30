Teeling Whiskey's 24-year-old single malt has been crowned the 'World's Best Single Malt' at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards.

Class in a glass: Teeling's single malt named best in the world

This is the first time an Irish whiskey has won the award.

The group, which operates from Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin's south inner city, overcame competition from renowned industry leaders from Scotland and Japan to take the number one prize.

Single malt is considered the "gold standard" of world whiskey due to its production process as well as its character and flavour profile.

Jack Teeling, founder and managing director of Teeling Whiskey, said: "Since reviving our old family trademark of Teeling Whiskey back in 2012 we have endeavoured to make sure every bottle of Irish whiskey we release with our family name on it is of the highest quality."

Meanwhile, the Celtic Whiskey Shop won the World's Best Single Outlet Retailer.

