Flippin’ lovely: 16 ways to make perfect pancakes, according to our top chefs

Follow these golden rules on Shrove Tuesday and you’ll be rewarded with perfect crepes for breakfast, lunch or dinner

Darina Allen gets ready for Shrove Tuesday at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Co Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

Chrissie Russell

If you thought there was nothing new to learn about pancakes, then think again. From flipped up flavour combinations and ways to take your batter to the next level, here are 16 top tips from Ireland’s best-known foodies guaranteed to elevate your pancakes this Shrove Tuesday.

Remember batter basics

Make your batter the best it can be by sticking to these simple rules, says Paul Kelly, executive pastry chef at the five-star Merrion Hotel. “Sieve all your dry ingredients to avoid lumps and heat your pan well before adding the pancake mix — an even heat across the pan is the secret — and it’s important to wipe your pan clean between each batch.” He adds: “Oh, and don’t worry — the first pancake always turns out rubbish.”

