Fin-to-gill eating and fancy food trucks: here's what's cooking for 2020

1 ELEVATED STREET FOOD

Rívesci Food Truck, Shannon Forrest and Declan Malone, rivesci.ie

Elevated street food will be big this year; sad burgers made with cheap meat have had their day and there will be many more vegan and vegetarian options being offered by food trucks. Restaurant standards will increasingly be applied to street food, in part because the costs involved in setting up a bricks-and-mortar restaurant are a barrier to ownership.

Many chefs who have worked in very good restaurants and now want to run their own businesses will go the food-truck route, but instead of taking the shortcuts associated with fast food will be cooking everything from scratch, including making all their own sauces and condiments.

Hyper-local sourcing will be a feature of this elevated street food, with farmers and growers increasingly name-checked and transparency in relation to provenance ever-more important. Customers love the interaction that they get with street food and seeing their food cooked right there in front of them; there really should be nowhere to hide when it comes to ingredients.

Rivesci food truck

2 ALL-CATCH, FIN-TO-GILL EATING

Aishling Moore, head chef and partner at Goldie restaurant, Cork city centre, goldie.ie

I think that this year we are going to see more people asking challenging questions about provenance and looking for meaningful explanations of words such as 'sustainable', 'native' and 'wild' in relation to fish when they see them on restaurant menus.

These words have never been more important, but when they are bandied about carelessly, their use can ring hollow. Chefs who are truly dedicated will step up their commitment to these values and to using an 'all-catch' approach, whereby restaurants guarantee local day-boat fishermen the purchase of their whole catch.

Committing to using lesser-known fish is a challenge to the creativity of chefs and to the prejudices of customers, but it means that underused species such as megrim, gurnard and ling, which are completely delicious but would otherwise be discarded or even exported, will appear more on Irish menus. I believe that the 'whole fish' approach - using skin, bones and collars of fish - will also become more prevalent.

3 SMOKING, GREAT MEAT & MORE FISH

Neven Maguire, MacNean House, nevenmaguire.com

I see smoking being a big trend this year. I recently met a duck producer who is experimenting with smoking duck fat, and we use smoked black pudding and smoked eel in the restaurant. We smoke our own duck, lobster, guinea fowl and celeriac in our Big Green Egg - it works fantastically well. We play around with different woods such as oak and beech and have tried turf, too. You have to be careful not to overpower the ingredients and keep the smoking subtle.

People generally want to eat and cook better-quality meat. Dry-aged beef is still our number-one bestseller in MacNean House and I don't see that changing. That said, we offer two eight-course tasting menus and we see a lot of customers wanting to switch between the fish/meat version and the vegetarian. I think the Irish palate has definitely become more adventurous, thank God! Gone are the days when it was all well-done beef.

I hope Irish people will start eating more fish. Gannet in Galway offers an amazing online service: if you order before 2pm, you get fish skinned, filleted and pin-boned delivered before lunchtime next day. With a service like that, there's no excuse. See eatmorefish.ie

4 COOKING OVER WOOD

Danny Africano, chef and owner at Lignum, lignum.ie

My prediction for 2020 is that we will see more restaurants cooking over wood, the very first method of cooking. I think there are many reasons for this: the flavours of umami and smoking, the potential for a range of different cooking styles, and the interaction with the customer that you get in an open kitchen with visible fire and flames from a wood-burning oven and custom- made grills. For the chef, cooking only with wood is challenging and a constant learning process, but I believe it is the best showcase for fantastic Irish produce as it elevates the flavours of meat, fish and vegetables to another level.

5 HEALTHIER SWEETS

Aoife Noonan, pastry chef, currently studying for a Master of Science in nutrition at UCD

I think we'll see a continued emphasis on healthier sweets, as we have seen an increase in recent years in consumers who are looking to eat more nutritiously while still being able to enjoy treats. The healthier-sweets trend does not necessarily mean 'raw' or 'vegan', and while there are numerous vegan restaurants popping up, vegan does not necessarily mean better for you. Consumers with special dietary requirements are also on the rise, and there is definitely a niche both for more nutritious desserts and those using interesting alternatives for people with intolerances, while still being decadent and indulgent.

Consumers are more conscious of what they are putting into their bodies, and this year will see chefs and restaurants creating innovative and more nutrient-dense desserts that don't compromise on flavour or texture. Using dairy-free milks to make ice-cream, including anti-inflammatory spices such as turmeric in desserts, and using ingredients that are usually considered to be waste, may also make an appearance; think banana bread using banana peel, and pineapple desserts using the pineapple core. I, for one, look forward to this trend: RIP energy balls and raw brownies!

6 COFFEE-THEMED MOCKTAILS

Peter Sztal and Frank Kavanagh, Cloud Picker Coffee, cloudpickercoffee.ie

Coffee mocktails

Back in the early days of the third wave of coffee, flavoured drinks were very much considered taboo and associated with the big chains. Nowadays, though, you can find independent cafés working closely with local producers to create a sensory experience in a cup. With specialty coffee, there has always been a huge focus on quality, and we now see the focus branching out further into flavoured drinks.

Go a step further and café owners and managers will be foraging ingredients to make these beverages. This style of drink is intended to be very well balanced, like a smooth cocktail, with all of the tastes marrying harmoniously. These coffee-themed mocktails are a perfect alternative in the move away from alcoholic drinks we are currently seeing in Ireland, with many adults consciously making efforts to reduce their alcohol intake. We predict that cafés will put more and more focus into these signature drinks that will satisfy all kinds of coffee lovers, from the 'single-shot, large latte' customer to the espresso drinker.

7 WINES WITH A SENSE OF PLACE

Cathryn Steunenberg, sommelier at Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons, aimsir.ie

With greater environmental awareness shaping our buying and lifestyle choices, I think that demand will continue to grow for organic, biodynamic and sustainably produced wines. Increased consciousness in relation to what we are drinking coincides with an increased interest in the provenance of the wines. We're more interested in wines with a real sense of place and so I see terroir- driven wines - such as volcanic wines from Tenerife, dry unfortified wines from Cádiz, and Nebbiolo from the Alps - falling more into mainstream drinking culture in the year ahead. I also predict more willingness to try obscure indigenous grape varieties that people have never heard of before - the grape Fer Servadou, for instance, is my new answer to life, the universe and everything! It tastes exactly like the landscape it comes from in south-west France - wild, rugged, earthy, perfumed. One sip and you are transported to the vineyard, and I think that's the kind of drinking experience we will seek more of this year.

8 DRESSING UP FOR DINNER

Paul McDonald and Helen Noonan, co-owners of Michelin-starred Bastion, bastionkinsale.com

Expect to see a lot more alcohol- free pairings being offered with tasting menus. A lot of people, ourselves included, love a glass of wine or Champagne, but don't like the feeling of being drunk - and even less so the feeling the next morning.

Restaurants are also likely to become a little more formal - not 'stiff upper lip and white gloves', but definitely somewhere to get dressed up for and to go to for an occasion, rather than just a place to fuel up. This means we may see a clearer divide between the restaurants where people go for a quick bite and those where a leisurely three-hour meal is the norm.

Hugh from Allta

9 CASUAL EXPERIENTIAL DINING

Niall Davidson, chef and co-owner at Allta Wine Bar, allta.ie

I think in the next few years, we will see a lot more casual experiential restaurants and bars, which will be high-end in terms of the complexity of the structure and offering from a food and drink perspective, but also accessible with a casual, fun vibe. You can have a proposition that is very considered from a food perspective, that has taken a lot of research, experience and testing but looks simple on the face of it. Fine dining still has its place, but people are also looking for something more laid-back and casual for their downtime, with fun and communal experiences alongside great food. Places where they can let their hair down and really enjoy themselves without compromising on the quality of the food and drink.

I am not a fan of concepts, but these experiential restaurants and bars won't necessarily have defined offers but they will share the goal of the customer not being able to tie down exactly why they love the place - that it is not just about the food, the drinks list, the staff, the place nor the music but something compelling that they can't put their finger on. This golden space is where we try to be in Allta and something I believe we will see more of.

10 BACK TO BASICS

Dervilla O'Flynn, head chef at Ballymaloe House, ballymaloe.ie

I think this year we will see a growing appreciation on the part of chefs and home cooks for hand-crafted knives that make everyday tasks in the kitchen a real pleasure. I work with a beautiful knife made for me by Fingal Ferguson, for which I was able to choose the length, weight, steel and handle finish. Chopping on a wooden board - mine is made by my husband, Sacha Whelan - absorbs the impact of the knife and is less tiring on the arm than chopping on plastic. Home kitchens have become crowded with gadgets that we rarely use, so my prediction is for a return to basics, with just a few pieces of high-quality equipment made from natural materials making work in the kitchen a simpler and more relaxed business.

In with the new: Ireland's top tables to book this year

And we're off … into what looks like being another very busy year in terms of restaurant openings, which inevitably means there will be plenty of closings, too.

Among the new places in Dublin that got their doors open in time for Christmas were Daddy's Café and The Circular in Rialto (we're just waiting for Rialto to make Lonely Planet's list of coolest places to live in the world any day now); Bobby's on Baggot Street, with ex-Gertrude chef Holly Dalton in the kitchen; The Wine Pair on Clanbrassil Street; and Kristan Burness' Nero XVII in Cabra. The Tower Café opened in Glasnevin Cemetery; The Schoolhouse Café in St Enda's, Rathfarnham; and The Officer's Mess in Richmond Barracks, Inchicore.

Next month, George's Street Arcade will get a new vegan burger joint, Flip Burger, from the people behind Riot Rye and Blazing Salads. Ely is opening an outpost in Dundrum, and Wing It will have a new branch in Dún Laoghaire. Fingers crossed the delayed Little Forest, from John and Sandy Wyer of Forest Avenue and Forest & Marcy, will open in Blackrock in 2020.

Outside Dublin, the people behind the hugely popular Seafood Shack in Killybegs, Co Donegal, opened the Boathouse Restaurant, and The Glass Curtain opened in Cork - early reports of both are good. Termonfeckin in Co Louth got itself The World Gate, serving French food, while Irish chef Robin Gill's latest London restaurant, his most ambitious yet, is The Yard at Hyatt's Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

The unstoppable Press Up opened Mackenzie's on Dublin's Hanover Quay and Ryleigh's Rooftop Restaurant in The Mayson on North Wall Quay late last year. In 2020, they'll open Mama Yo's, a Chinese restaurant on Camden Street, and John's Bar & Haberdashery on Thomas Street. Other openings planned for 2020 include The Dean Cork, The Dean Galway, The Stella Cinema and Elephant and Castle in the new Bray Town Centre, and the Stella Bowl in Dundrum. (Sixteen roles at Press Up HQ were made redundant at the end of last year. A spokesperson said: "These roles are eight months old on average and were created when we were going through the process of gearing up for an IPO or private equity sale. We decided to stay private and these roles are no longer required. Staff in these positions have been invited to apply for the 42 roles currently open in the business, which currently employs 1,700 people.")

The Queen Street branch of Fish Shop will move to Tramore in Co Waterford, and will offer accommodation in the future; the Benburb Street place is staying put.

Mark FitzGerald of Sherry FitzGerald hopes to open a new restaurant in what was Gaughan's pub in Ballina, Co Mayo, and The Strand Tavern in Duncannon, Co Wexford, is reopening. Joe Grogan and Grainne Sheridan plan to open Walker 1781 in Sligo town this month or next, and in Donegal, Des Gallen, with stints at Eden and Gruel on his CV, will be opening The Blue Goat in Ramelton later in the year.

In Northern Ireland, the people behind the Square Bistro are opening Coulter in what was The Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch in April, and El Tapas Grá is scheduled to open in Derry in January. Bon appétit!

Weekend Magazine