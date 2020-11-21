| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Festive baking: Darina Allen's meringue Christmas pudding

Darina Allen shares an indulgent recipe from her book ‘A Simply Delicious Christmas’

Darina's frosted meringue Christmas pudding with chocolate sauce and toasted hazelnuts Expand

Close

Darina's frosted meringue Christmas pudding with chocolate sauce and toasted hazelnuts

Darina's frosted meringue Christmas pudding with chocolate sauce and toasted hazelnuts

Darina's frosted meringue Christmas pudding with chocolate sauce and toasted hazelnuts

Darina Allen

Serves 6

Frosted Meringue Christmas Pudding with Chocolate Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts

It’s fun to bring this chocolate-covered ‘pudding’ to the table with sparklers on top. Other meringue flavours may also be used, but we love this combination.

 Ingredients:

Privacy