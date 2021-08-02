| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fast-expanding coffee firm reveals sales still soaring since pandemic

Irish company Velo Coffee Roasters has seen 40pc growth since last year and agreed a major deal with supermarket giant Tesco

Coffee's popularity in Ireland continues to grow. Stock image Expand

Close

Coffee's popularity in Ireland continues to grow. Stock image

Coffee's popularity in Ireland continues to grow. Stock image

Coffee's popularity in Ireland continues to grow. Stock image

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

IRISH workers haven't lost their taste for home brews despite the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, with a fast-expanding coffee firm revealing that sales are still soaring.

Coffee has been a big seller during the pandemic, and it continues to record significant sales hikes. This is largely down to the combination of home brews for remote working and the emergence of a cafe-style culture complete with coffee vans.

The number of coffee vans now operating around Ireland has increased ten-fold – with vans now by roadsides, beach resorts, beauty spots and even near greenways.

Most Watched

Privacy