Fast-expanding coffee firm reveals sales still soaring since pandemic

IRISH workers haven't lost their taste for home brews despite the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, with a fast-expanding coffee firm revealing that sales are still soaring.

Coffee has been a big seller during the pandemic, and it continues to record significant sales hikes. This is largely down to the combination of home brews for remote working and the emergence of a cafe-style culture complete with coffee vans.

The number of coffee vans now operating around Ireland has increased ten-fold – with vans now by roadsides, beach resorts, beauty spots and even near greenways.

It has meant surging sales of coffee and tea firms.

Velo Coffee Roasters founder Rob Horgan said their sales continue to spiral – with sales up by a whopping 40pc since last year.

The firm is also celebrating after clinching a major supply contract with supermarket giants Tesco.

“We’ve had a very busy six months, increasing our sales by 40pc. But this is the icing on the cake," Mr Horgan said.

"Our website sales have increased dramatically and to date, we have shipped to 19 countries and are growing.

"We are doing in a single day now what we might have sold in a month in 2019 before the pandemic."

In April 2020, Velo secured online sales greater than their entire online business in 2019.

Such has been the explosion in sales that the firm has had to source extra coffee bean supplies from Brazil and Columbia.

“It is clear that there is a customer for whom good coffee has become a topic of conversation during the pandemic and the successive lockdowns."

Sales have been driven by remote working, but have also had spin-off benefits from the emergence of coffee vans and now the reopening of cafes.

The Tesco deal sees Velo supply nine coffee products to selected Tesco stores.

With recyclable packaging and Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee, Velo Coffee Roasters is committed to promoting sustainability within its business and the industry.

“Irish products and coffee are seeing particular growth over the last few months and we’re delighted to be a part of this trend," Mr Horgan said.

"Tesco is known for supporting high-quality Irish products and alongside their sustainability credentials, we’re delighted that they recognised our passion for innovation in these spaces. We are thrilled to introduce our award-winning coffee to Tesco Ireland customers across Ireland.”

Tesco director Richard Wood said Irish food and beverage firms are responding well to an evolving marketplace.

“There’s so much innovation in Ireland and at Tesco, we are always looking to work with Irish producers who are producing high-quality products. I’m delighted to see the partnership with Velo come to fruition."

Velo employs 12 people and operates its own high-tech roasting facility in Cork.

The firm has four Blas na hÉireann Food Awards, including a Gold and two Great Taste stars.