Fancy a glass of wine or a pint? Here are ten places to visit in Dublin as outdoor hospitality opens up

PUBS and bars are set to reopen for the first time this year on June 7, regardless of whether or not they serve food.

So-called “wet pubs” that don’t serve food have been closed since March 2020, and will finally be able to open their doors again – although they can only serve drinks outdoors.

It was announced a week ago that pubs, including restaurants and beer gardens, will open for outdoor service only on June 7.

Some pubs are already taking bookings in advance of then, as Independent.ie can reveal.

We look at some of the top spots in Dublin to enjoy a drink outdoors.

The Back Page

Located on Phibsborough Road, The Back Page is a more modern sports pub.

Along with an exhaustive list of alcoholic drinks, The Back Page also has 12-inch handmade pizzas, as well as a selection of salads and desserts.

Kimchi Hophouse

Located on Parnell Street, Kimchi Hophouse is Dublin’s oldest Korean restaurant and has a garden where you can enjoy their craft beers.

Open seven days a week from 2pm to 9:45pm, you can of course also order a variety of classic Korean dishes, including kimchi – a side dish of salted and fermented vegetables.

The Lighthouse

This Dun Laoghaire bar is best known for food, drinks and board games, but thankfully their outdoor terrace means they can stay open.

They also have a “Dip n’ Drink” offer, in which people can take a swim in the 40 Foot, Sandycove or Seapoint, and post a picture to social media tagging the bar. From there, they can call the bar on the day they post the picture and get a free drink.

MVP

MVP is situated in Harold's Cross, Dublin 8, and is most well known for being a very dog-friendly bar.

Along with a collection of craft bottles and cans available, they also have classics like Guinness on draught. There’s also a small selection of white, red and bubbly wines.

The Bath Pub

The Bath Pub in Sandymount serves more than just a classic pint of Guinness, with fresh sourdough pizzas also available as the perfect side.

This pub has it all when it comes to alcohol, with plenty of options to choose from – including €10.50 cocktails.

The Bernard Shaw

From burgers to pints, The Bernard Shaw found in Cross Guns Bridge, Drumcondra, also has an eat yard – featuring a variety of food stalls from Chinese cuisine to vegan treats.

The Square Ball

For those looking to plan ahead for the grand reopening of outdoor hospitality, The Square Ball will be taking bookings from June 7.

Located at 45 Hogan Place, Dublin 2, they have a “bottomless brunch” option, where people can pay €30 for one food item and limitless drinks for two hours.

Toners

This famous Baggot Street pub will be taking bookings from next week through ResDiary.

Established in 1734, Toners Pub is one of Dublin’s oldest pubs and it’s believed many of Ireland’s literary greats had a pint there – including Kavanagh and Yeats.

Wigwam

Wigwam is open from Monday to Sunday and is also already taking bookings.

Situated on Abbey Street, they have plenty of bottles, wines and mojitos, and also serve a selection of Brazilian treats, such as pao de queijo – or cheese puff balls.

Jam Park

In Airside Retail Park, Swords, Jam Park can be found. It is known for its events, games, street food and rooftop dining.

They’re also taking bookings from June 7 and have bottles, cans, pints, wines, cocktails and spirits.