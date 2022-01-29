Ex-vegans on life after a plant-based diet: ‘As soon as I had that first steak, it was like a superpower. I felt really alive’

‘It was animalistic,” says vegan chef turned health and fitness coach Anthony Clavin, describing his urge to eat meat after a decade off it. “I had been vegetarian for 10 years, since about 19, and about three of those years a vegan. I even went into raw veganism for six months, and a tiny bit of fruitarianism, just to try it.”

Throughout that decade, Clavin worked as a chef in plant-based meccas like Cornucopia and The Happy Pear. After an unfortunate run-in with a Burco of boiling water, he “found a little job in a place in Enniskerry” while he recuperated.

“We were getting in really nice locally farmed meats, and there was always the most amazing smell as I was cooking them. I was having such a visceral response to the meat — really salivating. I started to ask, what is this substance doing to me, and why am I denying it? So I gave in, figuring that my body was telling me something.

“As soon as I had that first steak, it was like a superpower. I felt really alive, like I had been injected with energy. I went to the mountains that day and did a big run, and felt great.”

Expand Close Anthony Clavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anthony Clavin

Veganism has become big news in recent years, mushrooming from the realm of a dedicated but fringe few to a mainstream lifestyle choice practised by many millions globally, and with a rapidly growing visibility and influence.

According to Bord Bia’s most recent report on global dietary lifestyle trends, 2pc of Irish people follow a vegan diet today, with that figure echoed internationally. Add in another 8pc who are vegetarians, and 16pc identifying as flexitarian (which includes some occasional meat, dairy or fish) and that’s one in four of us embracing plant-based diets to varying degrees.

One high-profile driver of this development is the annual international campaign run by Veganuary, a UK-based non-profit organisation with hubs in seven countries. Their simple idea — to invite people worldwide to commit to a vegan diet for January, and then potentially beyond — attracted more than 600,000 official participants this month alone, or more than two million since their launch in 2014. Only North Korea and the Vatican have yet to see citizens sign up, and Kantar research suggests the number of people who have ‘done’ Veganuary unofficially is tenfold.

Given both the growth and reach of the movement, it’s no surprise that we’re talking big business. The global plant-based food market is expected to reach U$77.8bn in 2025, and more than twice that at $161.9bn by 2030. However, that recent Bord Bia report reflects some nuances in this growing trend toward plant-based foods, with a softening toward a less rigid and more inclusive approach to lifestyle diets. With more options than ever available for consumers, there appears to be less pressure to conform, and less of an ‘us versus them’ tone.

Clavin’s personal experience echoes this. He says that while he does still get a little push-back on social media if he ever posts about eating meat, he saw little to no negative response to his change of diet from his friends in the vegan community.

Today, Clavin owns and operates Wild Way CrossFit in Moycullen, Co Galway. His change of diet came while still competing in wrestling and fitness competitions. He had been struggling to make the correct weight for his category, despite months of effort. “I was even working out in saunas to try and lose the water weight, and then keeping it off by not drinking water before I got on the scales. But when I went back to eating meat, whatever way my body reacted, I could make weight easily, just by curtailing my diet slightly.”

In retrospect, Clavin believes a plant-based diet didn’t meet his body’s needs. “If you’re eating carbs all the time, it’s hard to maintain muscle mass and to keep fat off. And vegetables are essentially carbohydrates.”

There were other benefits to his new diet. “I had all this energy. I healed better from injuries. I used to do a lot of long-distance running, and was having problems like athlete’s foot, but all those little things went away when I started eating meat again.”

He hasn’t looked back, though is quick to point out that “it mightn’t be the same for everyone”. “I’m not saying veganism isn’t for some people — but it really just suits some more than others.”

Clavin now eats as a locavore, supporting neighbours and helping to build a circular economy. “In Connemara, local produce means meat; it’s not like you’re getting your avocados from down the road.” He now eats meat about five days a week — either Connemara-reared meat sourced from local butchers and farmers, or wild venison perhaps, bartered with neighbours.

“I still really believe in animal welfare, but I think you can be just as moral in your meat choices. To me, factory farming is the real enemy, and the massive take-up of land and pollution of water. You can choose your meat wisely — meat that’s local and that doesn’t affect the environment in the same way.”

Expand Close Laura Owens / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Owens

Lauren Owens is a qualified dietician who similarly re-embraced meat after years on a plant-based diet. She gave up meat about a decade ago, in her early 20s, while gaining her honours degree in human nutrition and dietetics at TCD and DIT.

“I was becoming increasingly concerned about environmental issues. I’m a big animal lover and was traumatised by seeing images of factory farm animal abuse. And then I was studying nutrition, so I was aware of some of the research around plant-based diets. It seemed like a no-brainer at the time.”

However, within a few years, Owens began to suspect that all was not well. “I started to develop a lot of health issues — digestive disorders, IBS, hormonal disturbance and hyperthyroidism. Overall, I felt like I wasn’t thriving. And I was still quite young, so it was concerning for me.”

Owens says that it took a while to join the dots. “I was so in that world — that a plant-based diet was the answer to everything. I didn’t cop that maybe the diet just wasn’t working, even though I was eating the very best vegetarian food.”

As she gained a more nuanced professional understanding of the research literature, however, she began to appreciate that many of us can struggle to process certain nutritional elements available from plant-based foods. Genetics and gut microbiome can play a part too.

“I realised I had signs of various deficiencies typical of the plant-based diet. Of main concern would be the B vitamins, but I also had a lot of symptoms of vitamin A deficiency, like poor eyesight, acne, skin issues, and mineral deficiencies, especially zinc and iron. And even just the protein.”

In her mid-20s, Owens began to reintroduce chicken, fish and eggs, and gradually bone broths (“type 3 collagen can be very soothing for the gut”), red meat, offal and dairy. “Now I eat anything and everything,” she says, following a “traditional whole foods diet” with a focus on fresh, local and seasonal.

“I definitely saw a huge improvement in my health by adding back in animal foods. Now I feel a lot more stable — physically, energetically and mentally as well, I would say.”

Owens believes that the connections between gut health, diet and mental health shouldn’t be underestimated.

“There is a really big push for plant-based diets, and I understand the rationale for all of the suggestions that it might be beneficial,” she says. “But given the crisis in our mental health in Ireland and the impact that the reduction of core nutrients can have on people’s mental health, I am a little concerned that the vegan movement may result in issues for the younger generation.

“In general, I don’t think ‘strict’ any kind of diets are healthy. We want diverse diets; there is a lot of wisdom behind ‘everything in moderation’.”

For some former vegans, the re-embracing of meat was rather less evidence-based and altogether more random.

Expand Close Sadhbh Turner / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sadhbh Turner

Sadhbh Turner was vegetarian for six years, three of those strictly vegan (in both diet and clothing), from the age of 17 until last November, when she was working as a waiter in Dublin’s Coppinger Row restaurant. “One day, a colleague overheard me say how hungry I was, and made me this beautiful chicken sandwich. Maybe I’m a people pleaser, but it was such a nice gesture and I was too polite to say no. It’s a funny way to end it.”

After that fateful sandwich, and several weeks of sneaking slices of ham from her parents’ fridge late at night, she came clean.

“I feel more relaxed about eating now and about food in general; less restricted and more free. I’m also not as hungry all the time! I used to eat something and still be hungry 10 minutes later.” Looking back, Turner recalls that she had improved energy during her first year of veganism, thanks to enthusiastic efforts around protein and nutrition. “But then, in my last year of college, I wasn’t taking time to prepare meals, but relying on lots of toast and hummus. I started getting really tired and rundown.”

Allowing herself to eat more instinctively feels good, she says. “I don’t see myself as either a vegan or a meat-eater now. I think there’s a sweet spot you can hit, and it feels right for me.

“It’s easy to become completely consumed by diet and what you’re eating, but that’s not always healthy,” she says. “There’s a tendency for young people to take it too seriously and base their whole identity around it.” It’s been a relief for her to realise that “you don’t have to be all-in with any particular diet — it’s a nicer way to live your life, to recognise that you can make up your own rules”.

Expand Close Shamim de Brún. Photo: Kyran O'Brien / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shamim de Brún. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

For Shamim de Brún, a 30-year-old food and drink journalist with District Magazine and Char, it was reading about female vegans turned wild food hunters that sparked her shift in thinking and inspired her to “unpack the food-shaming” and the “snobbery and elitism” that she thinks is wrapped up in a lot of our thinking around food today.

She now eats what she describes as a planetary diet, which is largely plant-based but now also includes Irish cheese and “free-range corn-fed eggs that cost a fortune”, with meat as a treat on special occasions like weddings and birthdays — or when she’s out for a work event and can’t face another vegan risotto. “I decided to reframe it. It’s not that I’m doing something bad for the planet every time I don’t eat vegan, but rather doing something good for the planet every time I make a positive food choice.”

The Dublin dweller is “too much of a city slicker” to take up hunting or even raise her own chickens, though could see herself maybe having an allotment at some point. “In the meantime, I figure I’ll never own that house, so I may as well pay out for the high-welfare chicken.”

Expand Close Oonagh Standing. Picture: Tom Hobbs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oonagh Standing. Picture: Tom Hobbs

Wicklow-based Oonagh Standing, however, was never a city slicker. While never a strict vegan either, she was a dedicated vegetarian from the age of 10 until her late-20s. “I had enjoyed meat when I was younger but I was concerned about animal welfare. I was always raising awareness in schools with petitions and campaigns. I didn’t think it was a healthy way to farm.”

Now in her late-40s, she grows vegetables, raises poultry for eggs and meat, and has discovered a talent for home butchery, whether that’s home-reared chicks or wild pigeon, pheasant, rabbit and venison. The latter is brought home by her husband Leigh, who has a licence to hunt deer locally, or sometimes gifted by neighbours after local commercial shoots or culling campaigns. Standing is also in the process of applying for the necessary licences so that she can become a hunter too.

“I was a good shot as a teenager, when I used to shoot air rifle at the local pony club, but I want to do a proper shooting course.”

It all started — as it so often does — with the odd “drunken bacon sandwich”. Eventually, she decided, “If I’m going to eat meat, I need to be more careful about how I source it, to know it was raised happy and healthy, and to be prepared to raise and kill it myself.” She also wanted to instil her three growing boys with an awareness and respect for where their food came from. “There’s a huge detachment these days, with our meat coming plastic wrapped so we barely have to touch it.”

She started off with a dozen broiler chickens. “I really had to psych myself up to deal with them. My friend helped me, and the next thing we had the 12 killed and hanging from the apple tree to pluck and prep them for the freezer.”

By the time her husband shot his first rabbit, Standing was ready to trawl through her trusty Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall tome, and then — with the help of a good YouTube video, lots of black bags and a stiff whiskey — to roll up her sleeves. She is now a dab hand at dispatching a whole deer carcass, which demands a fair bit of strength for a woman of 5ft 3in.

Today she is happy that her sons’ favourite dinner is pheasant nuggets with homemade chips. She loves to home-smoke meat, and wants to learn how to tan skins too. “I get such joy out of getting the most out of each animal,” she says. She’s just sorry she didn’t consider butchery as a viable career earlier in life — though never say never, eh?