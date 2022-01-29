| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ex-vegans on life after a plant-based diet: ‘As soon as I had that first steak, it was like a superpower. I felt really alive’

Thousands took part in Veganuary this month, but some longtime vegans are choosing to move away from a strict plant-based diet. Here, five planet-conscious foodies share why they’ve decided to reintroduce meat — while keeping factory farming firmly off the menu

Illustration: Getty Images Expand
Anthony Clavin Expand
Laura Owens Expand
Oonagh Standing. Picture: Tom Hobbs Expand
Sadhbh Turner Expand
Shamim de Brún. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Expand
Laura Owens Expand

Close

Illustration: Getty Images

Illustration: Getty Images

Anthony Clavin

Anthony Clavin

Laura Owens

Laura Owens

Oonagh Standing. Picture: Tom Hobbs

Oonagh Standing. Picture: Tom Hobbs

Sadhbh Turner

Sadhbh Turner

Shamim de Brún. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Shamim de Brún. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Laura Owens

Laura Owens

/

Illustration: Getty Images

Aoife Carrigy

‘It was animalistic,” says vegan chef turned health and fitness coach Anthony Clavin, describing his urge to eat meat after a decade off it. “I had been vegetarian for 10 years, since about 19, and about three of those years a vegan. I even went into raw veganism for six months, and a tiny bit of fruitarianism, just to try it.”

Throughout that decade, Clavin worked as a chef in plant-based meccas like Cornucopia and The Happy Pear. After an unfortunate run-in with a Burco of boiling water, he “found a little job in a place in Enniskerry” while he recuperated.

Most Watched

Privacy